DGAP-News: PAION REPORTS SOLID PROGRESS WITH COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE

PAION REPORTS SOLID PROGRESS WITH COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE



24.06.2022

- Product rollouts in UK, Netherlands and Scandinavia going well, including formulary acceptance

- Positive customer feedback following initial experience with PAION products

Aachen (Germany), 24 June 2022 The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today reported good progress with its commercial rollout activities for remimazolam (Byfavo®), eravacycline (XERAVA®) and angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®) in Europe, including gaining formulary acceptance.

Given that we are still at the early stages of commercialization, our focus is on formulary acceptance, and our team is making strong progress here. Importantly, we have received positive feedback from customers on their initial experience with our products, particularly remimazolam, which is also reflected in the strong pricing and reimbursement levels we have achieved so far, said Dr. Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PAION AG. Our experience to date in 2022 is highly encouraging for the future, and we look forward to report on our progress which we expect to be reflected over time in increasing sales.

PAION has been building its commercial presence in the UK, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, with highly experienced and motivated teams that are now on the road and visiting customers. While the sales force is concentrating on remimazolam, a sedative/anesthetic that is projected to be PAIONs largest product, the Company also reported that it is seeing positive signs of uptake of angiotensin II, a vasoconstrictor, in Germany. The Company reported that pricing and reimbursement levels for remimazolam have been tracking above initial targets, with the average net selling price for remimazolam around EUR 19 per 20 mg, which is at the high end of PAIONs pricing expectations.

In the UK, the Company has a partnership with Clinigen for the supply of PAIONs products. With successful first formulary approvals of remimazolam in National Health Service (NHS) Trust hospitals, PAION expects to see an increased and steadier uptake of its products in the UK going forward.

For Scandinavia, Denmark is serving as the commercial operating hub, with activities currently focused on remimazolam. Discussions with the Danish Medicines Council (DMC) regarding reimbursement have been completed. As purchasing and pricing decisions will not be dictated nationally, PAION has more freedom in the other countries in Scandinavia. Rollouts started in Denmark in the fourth quarter of 2021; rollouts in other countries in the region underway.

In the Netherlands, all three products are now listed and available. PAIONs commercial team is expanding the initial target group of anesthesiologists to include gastroenterologists and expects strong synergies and highly efficient deployment of the sales force due to marketing of several products.

In Germany, currently only angiotensin II is available to hospitals and PAION expects to successfully conclude reimbursement discussions and contracts with the insurers in July 2022.

