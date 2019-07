DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG launches PantaStudios

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

PANTAFLIX AG launches PantaStudios



22.07.2019 / 11:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PANTAFLIX AG launches PantaStudios

Munich, July 22, 2019 - PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is pressing ahead with the implementation of its Group strategy expansion and increasing its speed. PANTAFLIX is set to launch a new production unit to expand its own range of premium content. PantaStudios bundles the marketing, storytelling and production expertise of the entire PANTAFLIX Group.

In future, PantaStudios will primarily be dedicated to producing high-quality original productions (in-house productions) for exploitation via the Group's own pantaflix.com platform. Social media stars with a wide reach will act as protagonists. The PANTAFLIX original productions will soon be published worldwide via pantaflix.com and the associated mobile applications. All in all, with its expanded offering of Original productions, PANTAFLIX addresses a young, digital and highly-mobile target group.

"With PantaStudios and the original productions, we are not only broadening our range, but are also reaching the next evolutionary stage in our corporate development," says PANTAFLIX CEO Nicolas Paalzow.



About PANTAFLIX AG

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15, the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de