DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG solidifies its focusing on content-centric businesses at its Annual General Meeting 2022 - Financial Expert Kerstin Trottnow new to Supervisory Board

PANTAFLIX AG solidifies its focusing on content-centric businesses at its Annual General Meeting 2022 - Financial Expert Kerstin Trottnow new to Supervisory Board

Strengths of the Group DNA form the focus of the modified Group strategy

Sharpening the Group's profile: PANTAFLIX offers talents and entertainment entrepreneurs a professional home

Kerstin Trottnow newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Focus on organic growth; positive outlook for the financial year 2023

Munich, July 21, 2022. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) presented the cornerstones of its growth strategy for the coming financial years at their Annual General Meeting this year. By focusing on its core competencies of Content Creation & Production and Marketing, Talent & Tech Services, the Company is putting the strengths of its corporate DNA and the potential of its autonomously operating subsidiaries on center stage.

The objective is to cover a large part of the entertainment value chain with own know-how in the fields of motion picture and audio (fiction and non-fiction). PANTAFLIX will provide a professional home for talents and entertainment entrepreneurs.

We are firmly convinced that with the expansion of our content business and our brand core focused on high-quality entertainment, we are very well positioned to play a key role in shaping the entertainment world of the 2020s, says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. We will also be supported in this by our new colleague Kerstin Trottnow as a Supervisory Board member of PANTAFLIX AG. With her many years of experience as Finance Director, Kerstin Trottnow brings with her the best prerequisites to further professionalize our structures and strengthen our competencies in finance. I am very pleased to welcome her on board of PANTAFLIX AG, adds Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, COO of PANTAFLIX AG.

The Management Board considers the PANTAFLIX Group in a promising position to continuously expand its market position and significantly improve future profitability. The expansion of content partnerships and the continuous development of further business models aligned to the brand core Talent & Entertainment and the national and international scaling of the digital business are among the targeted measures to ensure organic growth. The Management also reserves the right to examine acquisitions and to realize them if necessary. For the financial year 2023, the Management Board is planning a significant increase in revenue compared to the current financial year. In addition, the project-driven business areas, which are subject to temporary fluctuations, have the potential to generate disproportionate revenue growth in the coming financial years.

Due to the ongoing health risk from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. Voting attendance was 79.91%. All agenda items were passed with a large majority. Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the detailed voting results are available for download at www.pantaflixgroup.com in the Investor Relations section.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Thanks to the efficient interlinking of all corporate divisions, the company achieves a high level of integration in terms of the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their associated rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the audio production unit PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX Technologies also forms part of the Group. On the one hand, it enables PANTAFLIX users to access an extensive range of films and series through the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) developed in-house. On the other hand, PANTAFLIX Technologies acts as an enabler and one-stop-shop solution for professional users as part of a B2B2C approach. SZ Cinemathek, Weltbild as well as Airbus and the German Armed Forces use PANTAFLIX for their customized streaming services. PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with well-known partners such as Amazon, Disney, Joyn, Netflix, StudioCanal and Warner Bros. The Group is present in Berlin and Munich. You can find PANTAFLIX AG on the stock exchange under XETRA ticker symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com .

