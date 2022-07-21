|
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG solidifies its focusing on content-centric businesses at its Annual General Meeting 2022 - Financial Expert Kerstin Trottnow new to Supervisory Board
|
Munich, July 21, 2022. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) presented the cornerstones of its growth strategy for the coming financial years at their Annual General Meeting this year. By focusing on its core competencies of Content Creation & Production and Marketing, Talent & Tech Services, the Company is putting the strengths of its corporate DNA and the potential of its autonomously operating subsidiaries on center stage.
The objective is to cover a large part of the entertainment value chain with own know-how in the fields of motion picture and audio (fiction and non-fiction). PANTAFLIX will provide a professional home for talents and entertainment entrepreneurs.
We are firmly convinced that with the expansion of our content business and our brand core focused on high-quality entertainment, we are very well positioned to play a key role in shaping the entertainment world of the 2020s, says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. We will also be supported in this by our new colleague Kerstin Trottnow as a Supervisory Board member of PANTAFLIX AG. With her many years of experience as Finance Director, Kerstin Trottnow brings with her the best prerequisites to further professionalize our structures and strengthen our competencies in finance. I am very pleased to welcome her on board of PANTAFLIX AG, adds Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, COO of PANTAFLIX AG.
The Management Board considers the PANTAFLIX Group in a promising position to continuously expand its market position and significantly improve future profitability. The expansion of content partnerships and the continuous development of further business models aligned to the brand core Talent & Entertainment and the national and international scaling of the digital business are among the targeted measures to ensure organic growth. The Management also reserves the right to examine acquisitions and to realize them if necessary. For the financial year 2023, the Management Board is planning a significant increase in revenue compared to the current financial year. In addition, the project-driven business areas, which are subject to temporary fluctuations, have the potential to generate disproportionate revenue growth in the coming financial years.
Due to the ongoing health risk from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. Voting attendance was 79.91%. All agenda items were passed with a large majority. Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the detailed voting results are available for download at www.pantaflixgroup.com in the Investor Relations section.
About PANTAFLIX AG:
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.
