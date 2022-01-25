DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX Technologies: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung relies on PANTAFLIX Entertainment as a Service solution for FAZ film event series

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Alliance

PANTAFLIX Technologies: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung relies on PANTAFLIX Entertainment as a Service solution for FAZ film event series



Munich, January 25, 2022. PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), cooperates with another media partner. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) uses the PANTAFLIX service for an exclusive subscription series.

The recurring live events combine film enjoyment with the editorial expertise of one of the most important national daily newspapers. FAZ selects a special film from the PANTAFLIX catalog for the live event. Afterwards, Dietmar Dath and Maria Wiesner from the FAZ editorial team invite to a discussion via chat function. Streaming thus becomes an interactive experience that is not limited to the sole enjoyment of the film.

Subscribers can already enjoy Cruel Intentions from 1999 tomorrow, Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. The modern adaptation of the French novel Dangerous Liaisons unites a first-class cast around Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Philippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair. Other exciting titles from modern classics and current highlights will be shown every four to six weeks on the FAZ subscription platform with the support of PANTAFLIX Technologies. Film fans can find information and access at faz.net/filmabend.

"PANTAFLIX is all about entertainment. We give films a platform and make them accessible to viewers. In the form of a digital live event, together with FAZ, we present selected productions to film fans in a new way - and in an immediate and interactive way. It is another example of how we are breaking new ground in content distribution together with our partners and offering viewers added value," says Rainer Knebel, Managing Director of PANTAFLIX Technologies.



About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Thanks to the efficient interlinking of all corporate divisions, the company achieves a high level of integration in terms of the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their associated rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the audio production unit PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX Technologies also forms part of the Group. On the one hand, it enables PANTAFLIX users to access an extensive range of films and series through the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) developed in-house. On the other hand, PANTAFLIX Technologies acts as an enabler and one-stop-shop solution for professional users as part of a B2B2C approach. SZ Cinemathek, Weltbild as well as Airbus and the German Armed Forces use PANTAFLIX for their customized streaming services. PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with well-known partners such as Amazon, Disney, Joyn, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is present in Berlin and Munich. You can find PANTAFLIX AG on the stock exchange under XETRA ticker symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com .

