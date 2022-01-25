|
25.01.2022 08:00:15
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX Technologies: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung relies on PANTAFLIX Entertainment as a Service solution for FAZ film event series
|
DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
PANTAFLIX Technologies: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung relies on PANTAFLIX Entertainment as a Service solution for FAZ film event series
Munich, January 25, 2022. PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), cooperates with another media partner. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) uses the PANTAFLIX service for an exclusive subscription series.
The recurring live events combine film enjoyment with the editorial expertise of one of the most important national daily newspapers. FAZ selects a special film from the PANTAFLIX catalog for the live event. Afterwards, Dietmar Dath and Maria Wiesner from the FAZ editorial team invite to a discussion via chat function. Streaming thus becomes an interactive experience that is not limited to the sole enjoyment of the film.
Subscribers can already enjoy Cruel Intentions from 1999 tomorrow, Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. The modern adaptation of the French novel Dangerous Liaisons unites a first-class cast around Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Philippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair. Other exciting titles from modern classics and current highlights will be shown every four to six weeks on the FAZ subscription platform with the support of PANTAFLIX Technologies. Film fans can find information and access at faz.net/filmabend.
"PANTAFLIX is all about entertainment. We give films a platform and make them accessible to viewers. In the form of a digital live event, together with FAZ, we present selected productions to film fans in a new way - and in an immediate and interactive way. It is another example of how we are breaking new ground in content distribution together with our partners and offering viewers added value," says Rainer Knebel, Managing Director of PANTAFLIX Technologies.
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.
PANTAFLIX Investor Relations
PANTAFLIX Media Relations
25.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1272047
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272047 25.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!