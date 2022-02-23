|
23.02.2022 11:30:05
DGAP-News: PANTALEON Films: Filming of new international Sky Original series UNWANTED in full progress
|
DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTALEON Films: Filming of new international Sky Original series UNWANTED in full progress
Munich, February 23, 2022. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), is in the midst of shooting the new Sky Original UNWANTED. PANTALEON Films is producing the eight-part thriller series together with Sky Studios and Indiana Production. It is directed by Oscar-nominated and multi-award-winning director Oliver Hirschbiegel ("Downfall"). The series will be airing soon in all the Sky territories and streaming on NOW.
UNWANTED is based on the book "Bilal" by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Gatti. His investigative research tells the story of 28 African migrants escaping to Europe. It also sheds light on the brutal actions of smuggling gangs and modern human trafficking.
The cast consists of numerous international actors such as: Marco Bocci, Jessica Schwarz, Dada Fungula Bozela, Hassan Najib, Jonathan Berlin, Jason Derek Prempeh, Cecilia Dazzi, Francesco Acquaroli, Barbara Auer, Sylvester Groth, Marco Palvetti, Denise Capezza, Nuala Peberdy, Samuel Kalambay, Amadou Mbow, Edward Apeagyei, Reshny N'Kouka, Onyinye Odokoro, Massimo De Lorenzo, and Scot Williams.
Synopsis
"Our heart beats for entertainment. But that doesn't mean we can't confront our viewers with unpleasant realities and issues that concern us all. With UNWANTED, we are realizing an important book and a moving story with our partners Sky Studios and Indiana Production as well as Oliver Hirschbiegel. Together, we want to add perspective to an overall social issue - using the craft we know best: filmmaking," says Patrick Zorer, Managing Director of PANTALEON Films.
"With UNWANTED, Sky once again shows that its DNA is grounded in modern topics, talent, and quality, taking on hot-button issues that are relevant to our society and more urgent than ever, telling a fictional story that doesn't shy away from even the most controversial aspects of migration. This new series - inspired by the bold work of Fabrizio Gatti - is produced by Sky Studios along with PANTALEON Films and Indiana Production and boasts the solid guiding hand of Stefano Bises as well as a rich, multicultural cast. Once again, we are offering an exciting, must-see series where each of us will find something to relate to, with a tale that literally puts westerners and migrants 'in the same boat', tourists and so-called 'illegal' immigrants trapped in the Mediterranean unable to dock in any port," comments Antonella d'Errico, Executive Vice President for Programming at Sky Italia.
The series is produced on the side of PANTALEON Films by Dan Maag, Marco Beckmann, Patrick Zorer, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler and producer Sascha Rosemann, who adapted the book by Fabrizio Gatti. For Indiana, Fabrizio Donvito, Benedetto Habib, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli and Marco Cohen are responsible. Executive producers for Sky Studios are Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai.
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.
PANTAFLIX Investor Relations
PANTAFLIX Media Relations
23.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1285681
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1285681 23.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pantaflix AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pantaflix AG
|1,28
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.