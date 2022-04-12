DGAP-News: PANTALEON Films: Shooting of TRAUZEUGEN production with Paramount Pictures Germany underway

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous



PANTALEON Films: Shooting of TRAUZEUGEN production with Paramount Pictures Germany underway

Munich, April 12, 2022. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), is in the midst of shooting its latest production TRAUZEUGEN (working title). Production activities on the latest cinema project in collaboration with Paramount Pictures Germany have been running since February 2022. In the romantic comedy, a couples therapist and a divorce lawyer have to save the wedding of their best friends.

The directorial debut of Finn Christoph Stroeks and Lena May Graf features an outstanding cast. Almila Bagriacik ("4 Blocks", "Nur eine Frau") and Edin Hasanovic ("Rate Your Date", "Nur Gott kann mich richten") take the lead roles as groomsmen. At their side, Cristina do Rego ("Türkisch für Anfänger", "Nightlife") and László Branko Breiding ("Start the fck up") play the bride and bridegroom. The other cast includes Iris Berben ("Traumfrauen, "Der Vorname"), Nilam Farooq ("Contra", "Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben") and iconic comedian Kurt Krömer.

Synopsis

Marie (Almila Bagriacik) is a couples therapist, Jakob (Edin Hasanovic) is a divorce lawyer - and thus in the same business. She saves relationships, he dissolves them. What else unites the two? Nothing, they are fundamentally different! A warm-hearted, chaotic romantic who does everything for her friends meets a reluctant, cynical successful lawyer who thinks divorce is a law of nature. And this would actually be the end of their story, were it not for the fact that they suddenly find themselves face to face as wedding planners for their best friends Ruth (Cristina do Rego) and Tobi (László Branko Breiding). When two such different people collide, it can only go wrong and leads to an extremely funny exchange of blows that inevitably leads to disaster. That a dove has to die is only the beginning, because far more than just a wedding is at stake ...

"TRAUZEUGEN has everything we want in a great film: an outstanding ensemble, a great team, and a story with a lot of comedy and heart. We are very happy to bring the dream couple Almila Bagriacik and Edin Hasanovic onto the big screen, together with our unique directing duo Lena May Graf and Finn C. Stroeks," says Daniel Sonnabend, producer at PANTALEON Films.

"We are thrilled to work with proven partners and a very talented upstart writer-director duo to direct our top cast with great emotion and humor," says Germar Tetzlaff, Director Local Productions & Acquisitions GSA at Paramount.

TRAUZEUGEN is a co-production of PANTALEON Films and SevenPictures and was supported by MBB, Hessen Film, FFF, FFA and DFFF. The film is scheduled for release in the first half of 2023 under distribution through Paramount Pictures Germany.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Thanks to the efficient interlinking of all corporate divisions, the company achieves a high level of integration in terms of the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their associated rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the audio production unit PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX Technologies also forms part of the Group. On the one hand, it enables PANTAFLIX users to access an extensive range of films and series through the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) developed in-house. On the other hand, PANTAFLIX Technologies acts as an enabler and one-stop-shop solution for professional users as part of a B2B2C approach. SZ Cinemathek, Weltbild as well as Airbus and the German Armed Forces use PANTAFLIX for their customized streaming services. PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with well-known partners such as Amazon, Disney, Joyn, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is present in Berlin and Munich. You can find PANTAFLIX AG on the stock exchange under XETRA ticker symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com .

