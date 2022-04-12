|
DGAP-News: PANTALEON Films: Shooting of TRAUZEUGEN production with Paramount Pictures Germany underway
Munich, April 12, 2022. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), is in the midst of shooting its latest production TRAUZEUGEN (working title). Production activities on the latest cinema project in collaboration with Paramount Pictures Germany have been running since February 2022. In the romantic comedy, a couples therapist and a divorce lawyer have to save the wedding of their best friends.
The directorial debut of Finn Christoph Stroeks and Lena May Graf features an outstanding cast. Almila Bagriacik ("4 Blocks", "Nur eine Frau") and Edin Hasanovic ("Rate Your Date", "Nur Gott kann mich richten") take the lead roles as groomsmen. At their side, Cristina do Rego ("Türkisch für Anfänger", "Nightlife") and László Branko Breiding ("Start the fck up") play the bride and bridegroom. The other cast includes Iris Berben ("Traumfrauen, "Der Vorname"), Nilam Farooq ("Contra", "Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben") and iconic comedian Kurt Krömer.
Synopsis
"TRAUZEUGEN has everything we want in a great film: an outstanding ensemble, a great team, and a story with a lot of comedy and heart. We are very happy to bring the dream couple Almila Bagriacik and Edin Hasanovic onto the big screen, together with our unique directing duo Lena May Graf and Finn C. Stroeks," says Daniel Sonnabend, producer at PANTALEON Films.
"We are thrilled to work with proven partners and a very talented upstart writer-director duo to direct our top cast with great emotion and humor," says Germar Tetzlaff, Director Local Productions & Acquisitions GSA at Paramount.
TRAUZEUGEN is a co-production of PANTALEON Films and SevenPictures and was supported by MBB, Hessen Film, FFF, FFA and DFFF. The film is scheduled for release in the first half of 2023 under distribution through Paramount Pictures Germany.
