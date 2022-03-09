|
09.03.2022 19:25:04
DGAP-News: paragon endorses new counterproposal from Serone Capital
|
DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond
paragon endorses new counterproposal from Serone Capital
Delbrück, 9 March 2022 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has received a counterproposal in the form of an amendment from Serone Capital Management LLP to the existing proposal of Hanseatische Investment GmbH regarding the prolongation of its Eurobond, which will be subject to a vote on 10 March.
The counterproposal from Serone Capital Management LLP regarding the upcoming extension of the 4.50% bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8) supplements the counterproposal of Hanseatische Investment GmbH and has been examined in detail. Even though paragon believes that this represents the limit of what the company can afford, paragon endorses the proposal and recommends that bondholders vote in favor of it.
"Serone Capital's counterproposal represents a compromise that is still acceptable and gives the company the necessary room for maneuver while being supported by numerous investors and the company. We look forward to seeing a strong turnout at tomorrow's meeting," said paragon CEO Klaus Dieter Frers.
The proposal of Serone Capital Management LLP is based on the proposal of Hanseatische Investment GmbH and supplements it with the following elements:
- The repayment of the CHF bond cannot - except for a partial amount of 25% - be refinanced by taking out a secured loan.
- In addition to the increased interest rate, paragon shall pay a PIK (payment in kind) interest rate: paragon shall either pay 2.5% p.a. in cash to the bondholder or grant the bondholder a convertible bond in the amount of 3% p.a.
- The convertible bond shall be listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the interest rate should be 1.5% and the term 10 years. It can be converted into shares at the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the last 30 days before 10 March 2022 plus a premium of 25%.
The proposals of Hanseatische Investment GmbH and Serone Capital Management LLP are available at the following link:
https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/3400/bondholder-resolution.html
In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.
Capital Market & Press Contact
09.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1298875
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1298875 09.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
19:25
|DGAP-News: paragon endorses new counterproposal from Serone Capital (EQS Group)
|
19:25
|DGAP-News: paragon schließt sich neuem Gegenantrag von Serone Capital an (EQS Group)
|
08.03.22
|Paragon Banking Grp : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
04.03.22
|DGAP-News: paragon schließt sich neuem Gegenantrag der Hanseatische Investment GmbH an (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|DGAP-News: paragon joins new counterproposal of Hanseatische Investment GmbH (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-News: paragon welcomes investor proposal for higher coupon and more flexible bond redemption (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-News: paragon begrüßt Investorenantrag für höheren Kupon und flexiblere Anleihe-Tilgung (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|DGAP-News: Higher coupon and flexible, swift bond redemption planned (EQS Group)
Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|5,58
|10,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: US-Indizes legen deutlich zu -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch der US-Markt erholt sich zur Wochenmitte. In Fernost ging es hingegen nach unten.