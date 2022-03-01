|
DGAP-News: paragon welcomes investor proposal for higher coupon and more flexible bond redemption
Delbrück, 1 March 2022 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has reviewed the suggestions from the counterproposal received on 28 February 2022 from the bondholder blue Protect Consulting & Investment UG regarding the upcoming extension of the 4.50% bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8) and welcomes this proposal, despite the significant additional burdens it places on the company.
- Specifically, the proposal includes an increase of the interest rate from currently 4.5% to 6.25%, which will then no longer be paid annually but semi-annually. This interest rate is to decrease gradually in the future, depending on the company's targeted reduction in the debt ratio.
- On certain dates in 2023, 2025 and 2026, paragon will be obliged to make early partial repayments totaling EUR 25 million. The first proposed date is the repayment date of the Swiss bond on 23 April 2023.
- It is also proposed that any proceeds from the sale of business units must be used for partial repayments of the EUR bond, which will be credited against the mandatory partial repayments.
- Furthermore, the dividend policy is to be tightened with a clear limitation of possible distributions to only 20% of the balance sheet profit.
"In the close and constructive discussions with the bond investors, a way forward for the terms of the extension has emerged, which is expressed in the present counterproposal. We welcome this proposal, as it represents a feasible compromise between the demands of the bondholders and the interests of the company, one that leaves all parties equally satisfied or dissatisfied," said paragon CEO Klaus Dieter Frers.
The proposal can be downloaded from the paragon homepage at the following link:
https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/3400/anleiheglaeubigerabstimmung.html
As previously announced, paragon CEO Klaus Frers will provide information on the current status of the talks and the compromise agreement in a webcast on 3 March from 5 p.m. The webcast can be accessed via the following link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/paragon20220303/de
In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.
01.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
