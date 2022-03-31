|
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: Change in the Management Board of PATRIZIA AG: Christoph Glaser becomes new CFO - Karim Bohn leaves amicably after six years in office
Change in the Management Board of PATRIZIA AG
In assuming his new responsibilities Christoph Glaser succeeds Karim Bohn. Bohn took on the role of CFO at the end of 2015 and has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he wished to take on other responsibilities outside the company after six years in this role. The Supervisory Board has noted this decision with regret and respect. Karim Bohn will continue to be available to the company and his successor in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.
Uwe Reuter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are pleased to have gained Christoph Glaser as our new CFO, who is a well known personality in his field. Particularly in the course of the conversion to the legal form of an SE and in the subsequent years, the CFO function will be very important. Christoph Glaser fulfills all the requirements to successfully shape this path." Reuter added: "At the same time, it is also a personal wish of mine to express my thanks to Mr. Bohn - also on behalf of the Supervisory Board. He has done an excellent job over the past six years on which his successor can build. We respect and regret his decision to take on another task outside of PATRIZIA and we are pleased that he will accompany us for a few more months and we remain on friendly terms."
About Christoph Glaser
PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets
