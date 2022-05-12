|
12.05.2022 16:15:05
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2022
|
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
Augsburg, 12 May 2022.
PATRIZIA AG announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement dated 15 December 2021 and notice dated 15 December 2021, which has been implemented since 01 January 2022. PATRIZIA AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be repurchased in a period of 11 stock exchange trading days prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting until the end of 4 stock exchange trading days after the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
