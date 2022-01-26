|
26.01.2022 13:32:51
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Vienna, January 26, 2022
The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG now consists of Maurice Gregoire Dijols (Chairman), Remi Paul and Stephan D. Theusinger.
Stephan D. Theusinger, MSc, EMBA (hons) holds a degree in industrial engineering. He speaks seven languages and held various positions at Lufthansa in Germany from 2003 to 2013. He then moved to the consulting company Ari Consult in Lugano. He holds executive management and board positions in various Swiss companies.
In July 2021, Stephan D. Theusinger also became a proxy holder (Prokurist) of Petro Welt Technologies AG and is therefore very familiar with the Company. Following his election to the Supervisory Board, the Management Board terminated Theusinger's proxy (Prokura) with immediate effect. Stephan D. Theusinger is not employed by the Company or any of its Group companies. His tenure will end with the annual general meeting which resolves on the release from liability of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021.
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Inquiries
26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273152
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1273152 26.01.2022
