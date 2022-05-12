|
12.05.2022 14:17:03
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Investor conference 2022 postponed
|
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Vienna, May 12, 2022
Due to organizational reasons, Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) postpones its investor conference scheduled for next Monday, May 16, 2022.
Nevertheless, an up-to-date investor presentation can be downloaded from the companys website as of May 16, 2022:
PeWeTe will send out invitations to this years investor conference in due time before the new date.
