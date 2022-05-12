12.05.2022 14:17:03

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Investor conference 2022 postponed

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Investor conference 2022 postponed

Vienna, May 12, 2022

Due to organizational reasons, Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) postpones its investor conference scheduled for next Monday, May 16, 2022.

Nevertheless, an up-to-date investor presentation can be downloaded from the companys website as of May 16, 2022:
https://www.pewete.com/en/investors/publications

PeWeTe will send out invitations to this years investor conference in due time before the new date.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@mhfriends.at


