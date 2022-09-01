|
01.09.2022 16:39:53
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Signing of the agreement on the sale of the Russian participations
|
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
PRESS RELEASE
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Signing of the agreement on the sale of the Russian participations
Vienna, September 1, 2022
On August 16, 2022 the shareholders of Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) have approved in an extraordinary general meeting the sale of PeWeTes participations in Russia. Accordingly, PeWeTe sold and transferred its participatory interests held directly and indirectly in its participations in Russia to a Russian company, which is held by a group of Russian top managers of the Petro Welt Group. The participatory interests in the Russian participations are pledged in favor of Petro Welt Technologies AG until the purchase price for each participatory interest is fully paid.
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.
Contact
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)
Investor Relations
T: +43 699 1172 68 14
huber@mhfriends.at
01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1433691
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1433691 01.09.2022 CET/CEST
