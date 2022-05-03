DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sustained strong demand in first quarter 2022 with sales, order intake and backlog at new highs

|
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sustained strong demand in first quarter 2022 with sales, order intake and backlog at new highs
03.05.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NEWS RELEASE
Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sustained strong demand in first quarter 2022 with sales, order intake and backlog at new highs
Asslar, May 3, 2022. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced results for the first quarter 2022. The Company's sales increased by 12.7% to EUR 216.0 million, the first time in the Company's history to achieve over EUR 200 million in sales within one quarter (Q1 2021: EUR 191.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) increased by 38.6% reaching EUR 31.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 22.6 million) representing an EBIT margin of 14.5% (Q1 2021: 11.8%). Also, the order intake during the quarter was EUR 286.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 233.9 million) and the order backlog stood at 386.4 million at the end of the first quarter 2022 (Q1 2021: EUR 165.5 million).
The Pfeiffer Vacuum sales increase was driven by a strong performance in all market segments. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased by 13.1% to EUR 112.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 99.6 million). This was a substantial improvement to the previous year, particularly in view of the significant sales increase in the previous year's first quarter. The sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 12.2% to EUR 103.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 92.1 million) with strong demand particularly in industrial high-vacuum.
The operating result (EBIT) increased by 38.6% to EUR 31.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 22.6 million) and the EBIT margin was 14.5% (Q1 2021: 11.8%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the sales increase and related scale economies, as well as favorable foreign exchange movements, especially from the US-Dollar. The beneficial developments were partially offset by increased material and employee costs as well as investments to increase production capacity and to accelerate growth.
The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at an impressive level of 1.33 for the first quarter 2022. The order backlog of EUR 386.4 million represents an increase of 133.5% compared to the previous year (March 31, 2021: EUR 165.5 million) and an increase of 22.2% compared to year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million).
"'We are very satisfied with positive development of Pfeiffer Vacuum over the course of the first quarter of the current fiscal year," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "The demand for our products and services remained on unprecedented levels and was broad based. The primary challenge for us is to continue to successfully navigate within the increasingly strained supply chains. We are committed to keeping our customers at the center of everything we do, in order to increase our market share in the growing high-vacuum market while also driving sustainability. Our commitment is to invest in the future, including in the current global economic uncertainties, to achieve our mid- and long-term strategic goals."
Overview of key figures:
|
|Q1/2022
|Q1/2021
|Change
|
|
|
|
|Sales
| 216.0 million
| 191.7 million
|12.7%
|EBIT
| 31.3 million
| 22.6 million
|38.6%
|Net income
| 22.2 million
| 15.9 million
|39.5%
|Earnings per share
| 2.25
| 1.61
|39.8%
|Order intake
| 286.2 million
| 233.9 million
|22.4%
|Order backlog
| 386.4 million
| 165.5 million
|133.5%
The gross profit in the reporting period was EUR 78.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 65.2 million). The year-over-year increase of 20.8% is due to positive economies of scale related to increased sales.
Net income increased by 39.5% to EUR 22.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 15.9 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 2.25 (Q1 2021: EUR 1.61).
In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Asia contributed with an increase in sales of 10.7% to EUR 89.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 80.7 million). Europe showed an increase of 10.4% to EUR 73.6 million (Q1 2021: 66.7 million) related to the broad recovery in all markets. Sales in the Americas increased by 19.9% to EUR 52.9 million (Q1 2021: EUR 44.1 million), also reflecting the positive impact of the US-Dollar foreign exchange movement.
Balance sheet and cash-flow
Total assets at the end of the first quarter 2022 were EUR 744.6 million, up 5.2% from year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 707.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 105.6 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 99.4 million) and the Company is net debt free from a financial liability perspective. The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 65.1%, slightly above year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: 64.9%). Capital expenditure in the first quarter more than doubled to EUR 11.1 million and were mainly used for the building out of production facilities (Q1 2021: EUR 5.1 million).
Outlook for the 2022 fiscal year unchanged
The Company confirms its guidance and continues to expect sales for the full year 2022 to grow 5% or more above 2021 levels in a strong market demand environment, with an increasing risk of supply chain disruptions. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2022 remain at around 14%. The probability and impact of disruptions due to geopolitical, economic and Corona pandemic related market conditions, including the war in the Ukraine, cannot be predicted.
Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs over 3,500 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.
For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|2022
|
|2021
|
|
|in K
|
|in K
|Net sales
|
|215,958
|
|191,664
|Cost of sales
|
|-137,210
|
|-126,498
|Gross profit
|
|78,748
|
|65,166
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|
|-22,042
|
|-20,553
|General and administrative expenses
|
|-17,338
|
|-15,607
|Research and development expenses
|
|-8,869
|
|-8,995
|Other operating income
|
|3,008
|
|3,573
|Other operating expenses
|
|-2,169
|
|-969
|Operating profit
|
|31,338
|
|22,615
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial expenses
|
|-96
|
|-229
|Financial income
|
|65
|
|54
|Earnings before taxes
|
|31,307
|
|22,440
|
|
|
|
|
|Income taxes
|
|-9,079
|
|-6,508
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|22,228
|
|15,932
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share (in ):
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|2.25
|
|1.61
|Diluted
|
|2.25
|
|1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|
|in K
|
|in K
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|Intangible assets
|
|93,363
|
|91,524
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|180,278
|
|175,952
|Investment properties
|
|342
|
|352
|Other financial assets
|
|2,850
|
|2,502
|Other assets
|
|792
|
|791
|Deferred tax assets
|
|28,733
|
|28,650
|Total non-current assets
|
|306,358
|
|299,771
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
|181,933
|
|162,178
|Trade accounts receivable
|
|129,492
|
|119,587
|Contract assets
|
|2,765
|
|1,392
|Income tax receivables
|
|3,326
|
|4,796
|Prepaid expenses
|
|5,280
|
|4,689
|Other financial assets
|
|214
|
|168
|Other accounts receivable
|
|9,633
|
|15,924
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|105,571
|
|99,371
|Total current assets
|
|438,214
|
|408,105
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|744,572
|
|707,876
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|25,261
|
|25,261
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|96,245
|
|96,245
|Retained earnings
|
|392,235
|
|370,007
|Other equity components
|
|-28,983
|
|-32,137
|Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders
|
|484,758
|
|459,376
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial liabilities
|
|13,229
|
|13,876
|Provisions for pensions
|
|61,357
|
|60,502
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|5,035
|
|4,437
|Contract liabilities
|
|1,405
|
|1,321
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|81,026
|
|80,136
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade accounts payable
|
|65,567
|
|58,046
|Contract liabilities
|
|14,645
|
|13,343
|Other accounts payable
|
|31,068
|
|27,742
|Provisions
|
|44,218
|
|48,181
|Income tax liabilities
|
|19,029
|
|16,773
|Financial liabilities
|
|4,261
|
|4,279
|Total current liabilities
|
|178,788
|
|168,364
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
|
|744,572
|
|707,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|2022
|
|2021
|
|
|in K
|
|in K
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|22,228
|
|15,932
|Depreciation/amortization
|
|7,221
|
|6,233
|Other non-cash income/expenses
|
|2,320
|
|5,130
|Effects of changes of assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
|-20,331
|
|-4,550
|Receivables and other assets
|
|-3,925
|
|-29,753
|Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities
|
|-1,112
|
|6,289
|Payables, other liabilities
|
|11,936
|
|14,420
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|18,327
|
|13,701
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|-11,069
|
|-5,116
|Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets
|
|67
|
|65
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|-11,002
|
|-5,051
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|Principal elements of lease payments
|
|-1,278
|
|-1,570
|Redemptions of financial liabilities
|
|2
|
|-62
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|-1,276
|
|-1,632
|
|
|
|
|
|Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|151
|
|318
|
|
|
|
|
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|6,200
|
|7,336
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|99,371
|
|122,883
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|105,571
|
|130,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de