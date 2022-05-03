DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sustained strong demand in first quarter 2022 with sales, order intake and backlog at new highs

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sustained strong demand in first quarter 2022 with sales, order intake and backlog at new highs



03.05.2022 / 07:30

Asslar, May 3, 2022. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced results for the first quarter 2022. The Company's sales increased by 12.7% to EUR 216.0 million, the first time in the Company's history to achieve over EUR 200 million in sales within one quarter (Q1 2021: EUR 191.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) increased by 38.6% reaching EUR 31.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 22.6 million) representing an EBIT margin of 14.5% (Q1 2021: 11.8%). Also, the order intake during the quarter was EUR 286.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 233.9 million) and the order backlog stood at 386.4 million at the end of the first quarter 2022 (Q1 2021: EUR 165.5 million).

The Pfeiffer Vacuum sales increase was driven by a strong performance in all market segments. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased by 13.1% to EUR 112.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 99.6 million). This was a substantial improvement to the previous year, particularly in view of the significant sales increase in the previous year's first quarter. The sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 12.2% to EUR 103.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 92.1 million) with strong demand particularly in industrial high-vacuum.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 38.6% to EUR 31.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 22.6 million) and the EBIT margin was 14.5% (Q1 2021: 11.8%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the sales increase and related scale economies, as well as favorable foreign exchange movements, especially from the US-Dollar. The beneficial developments were partially offset by increased material and employee costs as well as investments to increase production capacity and to accelerate growth.



The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at an impressive level of 1.33 for the first quarter 2022. The order backlog of EUR 386.4 million represents an increase of 133.5% compared to the previous year (March 31, 2021: EUR 165.5 million) and an increase of 22.2% compared to year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million).

"'We are very satisfied with positive development of Pfeiffer Vacuum over the course of the first quarter of the current fiscal year," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "The demand for our products and services remained on unprecedented levels and was broad based. The primary challenge for us is to continue to successfully navigate within the increasingly strained supply chains. We are committed to keeping our customers at the center of everything we do, in order to increase our market share in the growing high-vacuum market while also driving sustainability. Our commitment is to invest in the future, including in the current global economic uncertainties, to achieve our mid- and long-term strategic goals."

Overview of key figures:

Q1/2022 Q1/2021 Change Sales 216.0 million 191.7 million 12.7% EBIT 31.3 million 22.6 million 38.6% Net income 22.2 million 15.9 million 39.5% Earnings per share 2.25 1.61 39.8% Order intake 286.2 million 233.9 million 22.4% Order backlog 386.4 million 165.5 million 133.5%

The gross profit in the reporting period was EUR 78.7 million (Q1 2021: EUR 65.2 million). The year-over-year increase of 20.8% is due to positive economies of scale related to increased sales.

Net income increased by 39.5% to EUR 22.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 15.9 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 2.25 (Q1 2021: EUR 1.61).

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Asia contributed with an increase in sales of 10.7% to EUR 89.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 80.7 million). Europe showed an increase of 10.4% to EUR 73.6 million (Q1 2021: 66.7 million) related to the broad recovery in all markets. Sales in the Americas increased by 19.9% to EUR 52.9 million (Q1 2021: EUR 44.1 million), also reflecting the positive impact of the US-Dollar foreign exchange movement.



Balance sheet and cash-flow

Total assets at the end of the first quarter 2022 were EUR 744.6 million, up 5.2% from year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 707.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 105.6 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 99.4 million) and the Company is net debt free from a financial liability perspective. The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 65.1%, slightly above year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: 64.9%). Capital expenditure in the first quarter more than doubled to EUR 11.1 million and were mainly used for the building out of production facilities (Q1 2021: EUR 5.1 million).



Outlook for the 2022 fiscal year unchanged

The Company confirms its guidance and continues to expect sales for the full year 2022 to grow 5% or more above 2021 levels in a strong market demand environment, with an increasing risk of supply chain disruptions. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2022 remain at around 14%. The probability and impact of disruptions due to geopolitical, economic and Corona pandemic related market conditions, including the war in the Ukraine, cannot be predicted.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG



Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 in K in K Net sales 215,958 191,664 Cost of sales -137,210 -126,498 Gross profit 78,748 65,166 Selling and marketing expenses -22,042 -20,553 General and administrative expenses -17,338 -15,607 Research and development expenses -8,869 -8,995 Other operating income 3,008 3,573 Other operating expenses -2,169 -969 Operating profit 31,338 22,615 Financial expenses -96 -229 Financial income 65 54 Earnings before taxes 31,307 22,440 Income taxes -9,079 -6,508 Net income 22,228 15,932 Earnings per share (in ): Basic 2.25 1.61 Diluted 2.25 1.61

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 in K in K Assets Intangible assets 93,363 91,524 Property, plant and equipment 180,278 175,952 Investment properties 342 352 Other financial assets 2,850 2,502 Other assets 792 791 Deferred tax assets 28,733 28,650 Total non-current assets 306,358 299,771 Inventories 181,933 162,178 Trade accounts receivable 129,492 119,587 Contract assets 2,765 1,392 Income tax receivables 3,326 4,796 Prepaid expenses 5,280 4,689 Other financial assets 214 168 Other accounts receivable 9,633 15,924 Cash and cash equivalents 105,571 99,371 Total current assets 438,214 408,105 Total assets 744,572 707,876 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 392,235 370,007 Other equity components -28,983 -32,137 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 484,758 459,376 Financial liabilities 13,229 13,876 Provisions for pensions 61,357 60,502 Deferred tax liabilities 5,035 4,437 Contract liabilities 1,405 1,321 Total non-current liabilities 81,026 80,136 Trade accounts payable 65,567 58,046 Contract liabilities 14,645 13,343 Other accounts payable 31,068 27,742 Provisions 44,218 48,181 Income tax liabilities 19,029 16,773 Financial liabilities 4,261 4,279 Total current liabilities 178,788 168,364 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 744,572 707,876