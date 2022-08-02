DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Strong development in H1 2022 with growth in all key figures

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Strong development in H1 2022 with growth in all key figures



02.08.2022 / 07:30

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Strong development in H1 2022 with growth in all key figures

First half 2022:

Record sales of EUR 440.6 million, up 12.6% from the previous year

Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 60.1 million and EBIT margin of 13.6%

Record order intake of EUR 580.1 million, up 28.5% compared to previous year

Order backlog with EUR 455.7 million at a new high level

Asslar, August 2, 2022. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced results for the first half 2022. Sales increased by 12.6% to EUR 440.6 million compared to the previous year, the highest sales level in the history of the Company within a half-year period (H1 2021: EUR 391.2 million). The operating result (EBIT) increased by 24.9% to EUR 60.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 48.1 million) representing an EBIT margin of 13.6% (H1 2021: 12.3%). In addition, the order intake during the reporting period was EUR 580.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 451.6 million) and the order backlog stood at 455.7 million at the end of the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 183.7 million).

The Pfeiffer Vacuum sales increase was driven by a strong performance in all market segments. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased by 11.6% to EUR 230.6 million (H1 2021: EUR 206.6 million). The sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 13.8% to EUR 210.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 184.5 million) with a strong demand particularly in industrial high vacuum. These improvements on top of the 40.7% and 19.1% sales increase from first half 2020 to 2021 for the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies and the Analytics, Industry and R&D segment respectively, underline the currently strong demand.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 24.9% to EUR 60.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 48.1 million) and the EBIT margin was 13.6% (H1 2021: 12.3%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the sales increase and related scale economies and efficiency improvements, as well as favorable foreign exchange movements, especially from the US-Dollar. The beneficial developments were partially offset by increased material and employee costs as well as investments to build-out the global IT environment and to increase production capacity for accelerating growth.

The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at an impressive level of 1.32 for the first half 2022. The order backlog of EUR 455.7 million represents an increase of 148.1% compared to the previous year (June 30, 2021: EUR 183.7 million).

The solutions of Pfeiffer Vacuum enable leading technologies and enhance the productivity of our customers, which is driving the broad-based demand for our products, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. The unprecedented sales levels in the first half 2022 were achieved despite increasingly strained and fractured supply chains. These conditions are not expected to improve in 2022. Our focus remains on keeping our customers at the center of everything we do, successfully managing risks, and investing in Pfeiffer Vacuums mid- and long-term growth even in todays challenging market environment.

Overview of key figures:

H1/2022 H1/2021 Change Sales 440.6 million 391.2 million 12.6% EBIT 60.1 million 48.1 million 24.9% Net income 42.6 million 33.9 million 25.7% Earnings per share 4.32 3.43 25.9% Order intake 580.1 million 451.6 million 28.5% Q2/2022 Q2/2021 Change Sales 224.7 million 199.5 million 12.6% EBIT 28.7 million 25.5 million 12.7% Net income 20.4 million 17.9 million 13.4% Earnings per share 2.06 1.82 13.2% Order intake 293.9 million 217.7 million 35.0% Order backlog 455.7 million 183.7 million 148.1%

The gross profit for the first half of 2022 was EUR 158.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 136.2 million). The year-over-year increase of 16.1% is due to positive economies of scale related to increased sales as well as efficiency improvements partially offset by increasing material and shipping costs.

Net income increased by 25.7% to EUR 42.6 million (H1 2021: EUR 33.9 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 4.32 (H1 2021: EUR 3.43).

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Asia contributed with an increase in sales of 8.1% to EUR 173.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 160.2 million). Europe showed an increase of 11.5% to EUR 142.3 million (H1 2021: EUR 127.6 million) related to the broad recovery in all markets. Sales in the Americas increased by 21.2% to EUR 125.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 103.1 million), also reflecting the positive impact of the US-Dollar foreign exchange movement.

Solid Balance sheet and cash-flow

Total assets at the end of the second quarter 2022 were EUR 763.4 million, up 7.8% from year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 707.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 74.0 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 99.4 million). During the second quarter of 2022, an annual dividend of EUR 40.3 million was paid to shareholders. In addition, financial liabilities of EUR 25.0 million were taken out during the second quarter 2022. The Company remains net debt free from a financial liability perspective. Due to the high demand and supply chain constrains, the Company increased inventories by EUR 42.7 million to EUR 204.9 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 162.2 million). The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 64.4%, just slightly below year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: 64.9%). Capital expenditure in the first half increased significantly to EUR 29.8 million and was mainly used for the building out of production facilities in Asslar, Germany; Asan, Korea; and Annecy, France (H1 2021: EUR 13.1 million).

Outlook for the 2022 fiscal year remains unchanged

The Company confirms its previous guidance in an increasingly volatile environment and continues to expect sales for the full year 2022 to grow 5% or more above 2021 levels due to ongoing strong market demand. The sales volume in the second half of 2022 is expected to decline from first half 2022 levels due to increasing strains and some disruptions in the supply chain. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2022 remain at around 14%, also unchanged from the previous outlook, related to expected favorable product and market mix, increased efficiencies, and timing-related lower expenses. The probability and impact of disruptions due to geopolitical, economic and Corona pandemic related market conditions cannot be predicted.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs over 3,500 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 in K in K in K in K Net sales 224,655 199,492 440,613 391,156 Cost of sales -145,309 -128,471 -282,519 -254,969 Gross profit 79,346 71,021 158,094 136,187 Selling and marketing expenses -23,179 -18,961 -45,221 -39,514 General and administrative expenses -19,892 -18,123 -37,230 -33,730 Research and development expenses -8,974 -8,531 -17,843 -17,526 Other operating income 4,748 2,640 7,756 6,213 Other operating expenses -3,318 -2,549 -5,487 -3,518 Operating profit 28,731 25,497 60,069 48,112 Financial expenses -137 -217 -233 -446 Financial income 78 -1 143 53 Earnings before taxes 28,672 25,279 59,979 47,719 Income taxes -8,315 -7,330 -17,394 -13,838 Net income 20,357 17,949 42,585 33,881 Earnings per share (in ): Basic 2.06 1.82 4.32 3.43 Diluted 2.06 1.82 4.32 3.43

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 in K in K Assets Intangible assets 98,139 91,524 Property, plant and equipment 193,617 175,952 Investment properties 336 352 Other financial assets 3,136 2,502 Contract assets 246 - Other assets 541 791 Deferred tax assets 22,101 28,650 Total non-current assets 318,116 299,771 Inventories 204,917 162,178 Trade accounts receivable 140,662 119,587 Contract assets 4,371 1,392 Income tax receivables 3,646 4,796 Prepaid expenses 7,538 4,689 Other financial assets 123 168 Other accounts receivable 10,000 15,924 Cash and cash equivalents 74,044 99,371 Total current assets 445,301 408,105 Total assets 763,417 707,876 Shareholders equity and liabilities Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 372,332 370,007 Other equity components -2,295 -32,137 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 491,543 459,376 Financial liabilities 8,191 13,876 Provisions for pensions 39,019 60,502 Deferred tax liabilities 5,481 4,437 Contract liabilities 1,524 1,321 Total non-current liabilities 54,215 80,136 Trade accounts payable 74,728 58,046 Contract liabilities 17,537 13,343 Other accounts payable 31,298 27,742 Provisions 47,915 48,181 Income tax liabilities 11,539 16,773 Financial liabilities 34,642 4,279 Total current liabilities 217,659 168,364 Total shareholders equity and liabilities 763,417 707,876