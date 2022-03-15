|
15.03.2022 07:30:15
DGAP-News: PharmaSGP achieves record results in 2021 - Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 up fivefold year-on-year
|
DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PharmaSGP achieves record results in 2021 - Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 up fivefold year-on-year
Gräfelfing, 15 March 2022 - Based on preliminary and as yet unaudited results, German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved revenues of 65.3 million in 2021, representing a record in the company's history. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the full year amounted to 19.4 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 14%. The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased year-on-year from 26.9% to 29.7%. Both revenues and the adjusted EBITDA margin are thereby recorded at the upper end of guidance for the 2021 financial year, and exceed the expectations of analysts at Berenberg and RBC.
In the fourth quarter alone, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 6.2 million, representing a fivefold increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020). Growth drivers included the organic business of "Health Brands" - revenues in this segment were up by 14% in the second half of the year compared to the second half of 2020. Furthermore, the successful acquisition of a portfolio of brands (including Baldriparan(R), Spalt(R) and Formigran(R)) from pharmaceutical group GSK also boosted growth.
"The strong growth momentum from the third quarter continued at the end of the year," notes CFO Michael Rudolf. CEO Natalie Weigand adds: "In addition to the pleasing performance of our organic business in the second half of the year, the portfolio acquired from GSK - with its Baldriparan(R), Spalt(R) and Formigran(R) brands - also provided significant growth impetus in the fourth quarter."
PharmaSGP will publish its full 2021 annual report on 28 April 2022. Specific revenue and earnings guidance for the current 2022 financial year will also be published in April.
OVERVIEW OF PRELIMINARY YEAR-ON-YEAR FIGURES
