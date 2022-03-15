DGAP-News: PharmaSGP achieves record results in 2021 - Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 up fivefold year-on-year

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

PharmaSGP achieves record results in 2021 - Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 up fivefold year-on-year



15.03.2022 / 07:30

Gräfelfing, 15 March 2022 - Based on preliminary and as yet unaudited results, German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved revenues of 65.3 million in 2021, representing a record in the company's history. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the full year amounted to 19.4 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 14%. The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased year-on-year from 26.9% to 29.7%. Both revenues and the adjusted EBITDA margin are thereby recorded at the upper end of guidance for the 2021 financial year, and exceed the expectations of analysts at Berenberg and RBC.

In the fourth quarter alone, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 6.2 million, representing a fivefold increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020). Growth drivers included the organic business of "Health Brands" - revenues in this segment were up by 14% in the second half of the year compared to the second half of 2020. Furthermore, the successful acquisition of a portfolio of brands (including Baldriparan(R), Spalt(R) and Formigran(R)) from pharmaceutical group GSK also boosted growth.

"The strong growth momentum from the third quarter continued at the end of the year," notes CFO Michael Rudolf. CEO Natalie Weigand adds: "In addition to the pleasing performance of our organic business in the second half of the year, the portfolio acquired from GSK - with its Baldriparan(R), Spalt(R) and Formigran(R) brands - also provided significant growth impetus in the fourth quarter."

PharmaSGP will publish its full 2021 annual report on 28 April 2022. Specific revenue and earnings guidance for the current 2022 financial year will also be published in April.



OVERVIEW OF PRELIMINARY YEAR-ON-YEAR FIGURES

Group figures (in million) 2021 2020 Revenues 65.3 63.2 +3.3% Adjusted EBITDA 19.4 17.0 +14.3% Unadjusted EBITDA 18.5 14.7 +25.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.7% 26.9% Unadjusted EBITDA margin 28.3% 23.3% Revenues by regions (in million) 2021 2020 Germany 46.0 43.4 +6.0% Italy 8.5 8.8 -3.2% Austria 7.8 6.9 +13.2% Other European countries 3.0 4.1 -26.9% Share of revenues by region 2021 2020 Germany 70.3% 68.6% Italy 13.1% 14.0% Austria 11.9% 10.9% Other European countries 4.7% 6.5% Revenues by product category (in million) 2021 2020 Health Brands 61.0 54.8 +11.2% Beauty Brands 4.3 8.4 -48.0%

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with the focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX(R) for rheumatic pain and Restaxil(R) for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R), thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

In 2021, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 65.3 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.