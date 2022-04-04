DGAP-News: PharmaSGP - Dividend at the upper end of the announced bandwidth after a record year in 2021

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend

PharmaSGP - Dividend at the upper end of the announced bandwidth after a record year in 2021



04.04.2022 / 07:30

PharmaSGP - Dividend at the upper end of the announced bandwidth after a record year in 2021

Gräfelfing, 04 April 2022 - At the end of February German OTC pharmaceuticals company PharmaSGP Holding SE (WKN: A2P4LJ) announced that the company had recorded a revenue record of 65.3 million in financial year 2021 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 19.4 million with significant growth of 14% year-on-year. Investors can now look forward to a dividend at the top end of the announced bandwidth of 30% to 50%. At the company's annual general meeting the management board will propose a dividend amounting to 50% of net income for the year.

"We are delighted that our investors will in this way be able to profit directly from our strong operating performance in the past year," CEO Natalie Weigand said. CFO Michael Rudolph added: "Thanks to our very high cash conversion rate of over 85%, we are in a position to take this step without at the same time restricting our scope for future investments."

In June of last year PharmaSGP acquired an OTC portfolio from pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline which includes the Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R) brands. This in turn provided further momentum for growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, in addition to the positive development in organic business in the second half. The management board anticipates that following successful integration of the portfolio, its full potential will unfold in the current financial year.



CONTACT

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: 49-611-20585528

Email: ir@pharmasgp.com



ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with the focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX(R) for rheumatic pain and Restaxil(R) for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R), thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

In 2021, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 65.3 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.