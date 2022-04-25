DGAP-News: PharmaSGP expects to see clear double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2022

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast

PharmaSGP expects to see clear double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2022



25.04.2022 / 07:30

Gräfelfing, 25 April 2022 - After another record year, German pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP is targeting revenues of between 78 and 82 million euro for financial year 2022, up from 65.3 million euro in the year before, equating to planned growth of at least 19.5%. PharmaSGP also expects to see a marked increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA). The company is targeting a margin of 30 to 33% based on revenues, representing an adjusted EBITDA range of between 23.4 and 27.1 million euro.

"With our international product portfolio of leading brands and pharmaceuticals suitable for chronic indications, including the areas of pain and sleep disorders, we are very well positioned in the health market," said a confident CEO Nathalie Weigand. "In my opinion the pharmaceutical industry and in particular the market for non-prescription drugs - for which there is no price maintenance - will this year once again profit from increasing demographic change and the accompanying growth in demand," Weigand continued.

CFO Michael Rudolf also pointed to the further planned increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin: "We have established a business model with low fixed costs which has proven to be successfully transferable to other target markets. We are focused on our core competencies and have outsourced the entire manufacturing and logistics process. This enables us to remain highly disciplined on the cost side despite the substantial planned growth in sales, so we can pin the adjusted EBITDA margin within a sustainable range above 30%," Rudolf said.

Further possible acquisitions are not included in the forecast. Natalie Weigand commented: "PharmaSGP meanwhile has an easily scalable pan-European platform with established structures which make it possible to integrate new brands successfully and without complications. The integration of the GSK portfolio shows that by making targeted acquisitions, we can create substantial value for our investors in a timely manner. Further take-overs will therefore remain a key component of our strategy in future."



ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with the focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX(R) for rheumatic pain and Restaxil(R) for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R), thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

In 2021, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 65.3 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.