DGAP-News: PharmaSGP successfully secures financing of up to 160 million

PharmaSGP successfully secures financing of up to 160 million



21.07.2022 / 07:29

PharmaSGP successfully secures financing of up to 160 million

Gräfelfing, 21 July 2022 Following strong organic growth and the successful acquisition and integration of the four OTC brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol® formerly owned by the GlaxoSmithKline Group (GSK) in the second half of 2021, PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved record sales valued at 65.3 million in the past financial year. Investors have shared in this success in the form of a dividend amounting to 50.5 % of Group earnings for the period. Once again in the first quarter of 2022, the company continued its dynamic corporate growth seen in previous periods, increasing its sales by 67% relative to the preceding year. With regard to the full year 2022, the German pharmaceutical company is targeting sales of between 78 million and 82 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30 to 33%, measured against turnover.

Meanwhile the next milestone has been successfully accomplished on schedule in mid-2022 with the arrangement of a five-year syndicated financing package involving four partner banks. The new syndicated loan will on the one hand redeem the companys existing debt in the amount of 85 million that were used to finance the GSK acquisition and replace these with a long-term structure. While on the other hand, with immediate effect PharmaSGP now also has additional potential financing of up to 75 million available to strengthen its unique European marketing platform with further acquisitions.

CFO Michael Rudolf commented: The smooth integration of the GSK portfolio and the highly dynamic development in our business in the past quarters offer impressive proof that through targeted acquisitions, we are able to create significant value added for our investors. This is due to the fact that PharmaSGP possesses a scalable, pan-European platform with established processes and structures that enables us to integrate new brands with great success. Besides strong organic growth, we shall continue to favour the expansions of both sales and earnings through selective M&A activities. The new financing structure gives us long-term financial and planning security as well as the flexibility we need for our continued investments.



ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Companys core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

In 2021, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 65.3 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGPs product offering, increase PharmaSGPs European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.