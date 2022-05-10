DGAP-News: Photon Energy Group Considers Tapping its Outstanding 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond

Photon Energy Group Considers Tapping its Outstanding 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027



10.05.2022 / 17:45

Photon Energy Group Considers Tapping its Outstanding 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027

- Photon Energy Group is considering tapping its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (DE000A3KWKY4), issued in November 2021.

- The new bonds will be offered in a private placement to qualified investors.



Amsterdam 10 May 2022 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group, the Group or the Company) is examining the possibility of tapping its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN DE000A3KWKY4), issued in November 2021.

The new bonds will be offered in a private placement to qualified institutional and supranational investors in Germany as well as other countries, excluding the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Whether and to what extent an increase is carried out will depend on the outcome of investor talks, which are set to take place in the near future.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, was today named Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, with a mandate to organise a European roadshow with institutional investors and to manage the possible increase of the bond.

As a result of this potential bond increase, Photon Energy Group could, in the short term, take advantage of lucrative opportunities to significantly increase its own portfolio of PV power plants, with a particular regional focus on the solar hot spots Hungary, Romania and Poland.



About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 110 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 740 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 310 MWp worldwide. The groups second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com



