DGAP-News: Photon Energy Group Successfully Taps its 6.50% Green Bond to 65 Million Euros

27.05.2022

Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Photon Energy Group Successfully Taps its 6.50% Green Bond to 65 Million Euros

The Company successfully increased the volume of its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 by the amount of EUR 10 million to EUR 65 million.

The bond tap was met with strong demand from the Companys existing bondholders including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as well as numerous new institutional investors across Europe.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the tap to further finance the development and construction of its proprietary portfolio of photovoltaic power plants, enabling it to make further significant contributions to an environmentally friendly future.

Amsterdam 27 May 2022 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group, the Company or the Issuer) has announced that it has successfully tapped its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) in the amount of EUR 10 million to a total outstanding amount of EUR 65 million. The bond tap was met with strong demand from the Companys existing bondholders including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as well as numerous new institutional investors across Europe.

We are very pleased that in this turbulent macroeconomic times not only our existing investors alongside of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have shown their confidence in our business model, but also new investors have been attracted to our green bond. Going forward, our growth strategy with a focus on the merchant model will allow us to benefit from the high electricity prices and substantially contribute to our future performance, said Clemens Wohlmuth, CFO of Photon Energy Group.

The green bond now with a nominal value of EUR 65 million, a 2027 maturity and an interest rate of 6.50% p.a., paid quarterly has been graded by imug | rating with regard to its sustainability by way of a Secondary Party Opinion, and is trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 23 November 2021.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, has acted as Sole Global Coordinator & Bookrunner for the bond placement. Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has acted as legal advisor to the transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the green bond placement to finance or refinance, in part or in whole, new and/or existing eligible assets, as well as financial instruments that were used to finance such projects or assets, in accordance with the Companys Green Finance Framework, enabling Photon Energy Group to make a significant contribution to an environmentally friendly future.

Learn more about Photon Energy Groups Green EUR Bond 2021/2027

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 100 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 777 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 280 MWp worldwide. The groups second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com

