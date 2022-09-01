DGAP-News: Photon Energy N.V. Resolves Exchange Offer of EUR Bonds 2017/2022 and Taps 6.50% Green Bonds 2021/2027 by up to EUR 25 Million

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Photon Energy N.V. Resolves Exchange Offer of EUR Bonds 2017/2022 and Taps 6.50% Green Bonds 2021/2027 by up to EUR 25 Million



01.09.2022 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (public disclosure)



Photon Energy N.V. Resolves Exchange Offer of EUR Bonds 2017/2022 and Taps 6.50% Green Bonds 2021/2027 by up to EUR 25 Million

Amsterdam 1 September 2022 The management board of Photon Energy N.V. has resolved to tap its 2021/2027 Green Bonds by an exchange and public offer with subsequent private placement in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 25 million.

The Green Bonds 2021/2027 (ISIN DE000A3KWKY4) that bear interest at a rate of 6.50% p.a. with quarterly interest payments will be tapped in the volume of up to EUR 25 million. The corporate bonds will be offered to bondholders of the existing 2017/2022 corporate bonds in form of an exchange offer with a 1.5% premium plus the difference in net accrued interest on each exchanged bond. The exchange offer will start on 7 September 2022 and last through 7 October 2022. The public offer, which will take place in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, will start on 7 September 2022 and last through 11 October 2022. Subsequently, the bonds will also be offered to a limited number of qualified investors by way of a private placement in those and further European countries. The bonds will be offered at par.

The securities prospectus has been published on the Company's website, www.photonenergy.com/greenbond2022, following its approval by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg, which was issued on 1 September 2022.

The tap issuance of the Green Bonds 2021/2027 will be included into trading on the Quotation Board trading segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) starting on 14 October 2022.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as Sole Global Coordinator & Bookrunner for the private placement of the tap issuance.

All information related to the offering process as well as the documents necessary to subscribe for the bonds can be found on the Companys website under the link www.photonenergy.com/greenbond2022.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 120 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of around 825 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 320 MWp worldwide. The groups second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com

