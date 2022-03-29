DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG:

|
PIERER Mobility AG: Record growth in 2021 confirmed
The Group increased EBIT by around 80% to EUR 193.5 million (previous year: EUR 107.2 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.5%. The operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 332.2 million is around EUR 100 million higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 233.5 million. The EBITDA margin is 16.3%. Due to the excellent result and the low working capital level, a strong free cash flow of EUR 172.2 million was generated. This corresponds to 8.4% of the revenues of the financial year 2021.
In the 2021 financial year, around EUR 203.1 million including leasing (IFRS 16) was invested in further growth, of which around EUR 131.1 million was invested in product development & tools.
As of December 31, 2021, the PIERER Mobility Group had a total of 5,249 employees, 4,340 of them in Austria. There are currently around 200 apprentices undergoing training.
The international retail market environment also developed dynamically, where the European motorcycle market grew by approximately 8% to 740,000 units. The market share of all three brands was therefore 11.5% in 2021. Both the U.S. and Australian markets also performed positively, each recording significant double-digit market share figures of 11.3% and 19.7%, respectively. The Indian motorcycle whole market is on a slight upswing (+2%). Bajaj sold 60,000 KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in India, resulting in a market share of 7%.
As a pioneer in the electrification of motorized two-wheelers, the PIERER Mobility Group already generated sales revenues of around EUR 181 million (+55%) with electrically powered two-wheelers (e-motorcycles and e-bicycles) in 2021.
Simplification of the ownership structure with Bajaj
Dividend payment of EUR 1.00 per share
Guidance for 2022 confirmed
In addition, it is also important to keep a close eye on geopolitical risks. Particularly, the war in Ukraine will have a negative impact on the global economy. The business of PIERER Mobility Group is not directly affected by the military conflicts in Ukraine. Indirectly, however, as is the case for whole industry, the risk is also increasing for the PIERER Mobility Group, primarily due to further increases in energy and raw material costs as well as negative effects on the capital markets.
In line with the strategic objective of contributing to emissions reduction and emission neutrality for motorcycles, the focus of development work in the years to come will increasingly be on alternative drive systems in the segment up to 15 kW. In the range above this, efforts will focus on the technological advancement of conventional forms of propulsion with synthetic fuels for avoiding CO2. The main goal is to fully exploit the innovation and development potential in the field of electric mobility and to help shape the growing market with e-fuel-powered combustion engines and secure market share as a global player with the strong brands of the PIERER Mobility Group. At least three electric platforms with multiple products will be introduced by 2024.
In the light of the above, the Executive Board confirms the Guidance for the 2022 financial year and expects revenue growth of between 6% and 10% (2021 financial year: EUR 2,041.7 million) with an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% and an EBITDA margin between 15% and 17%.
Group figures 2021 of PIERER Mobility AG (consolidated)
1) Excluding lease additions (IFRS 16) in the amount of m 24.6 (previous year: m 19.5)
The Annual Financial Report, the Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year and the Corporate Governance Report will be published on March 29, 2022 and will be available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com under the following links:
