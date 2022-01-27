DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Listing on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

PIERER Mobility AG: Listing on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange



27.01.2022 / 08:00

Corporate News



Wels, January 27, 2022



PIERER Mobility AG: Listing on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange

PIERER Mobility AG intends to apply for the admission of its shares to the Official Market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The admission to trading on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will take place on March 1, 2022 and PIERER Mobility AG will then be listed in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

As Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheeler" (PTW) with a market capitalisation of over EUR 3 billion, the PIERER Mobility Group thus joins the ranks of the 39 largest and most traded companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This step is intended to meet the great investor interest in Austria and abroad.

The primary listing of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG (ISIN: AT0000KTMI02) remains with the SIX Swiss Exchange.



About PIERER Mobility AG



The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers". With its premium motorcycle brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders. In addition to vehicles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes emission-free two-wheelers with electric drives (e-motorcycles, e-bicycles and e-scooters). As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers, the Group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role in the low-voltage range (48 volts). Entering into the e-bicycle segment with PIERER E-Bikes GmbH was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of bicycle electromobility. Bicycles are being driven forward under the brands Husqvarna E-Bicycles, R Raymon, GASGAS and FELT Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth in this segment and to become a major international player in this field.

