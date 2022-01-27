|
27.01.2022 08:00:07
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Listing on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange
|
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Corporate News
PIERER Mobility AG intends to apply for the admission of its shares to the Official Market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The admission to trading on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will take place on March 1, 2022 and PIERER Mobility AG will then be listed in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
As Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheeler" (PTW) with a market capitalisation of over EUR 3 billion, the PIERER Mobility Group thus joins the ranks of the 39 largest and most traded companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This step is intended to meet the great investor interest in Austria and abroad.
The primary listing of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG (ISIN: AT0000KTMI02) remains with the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Legal Disclaimer
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG;
27.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1273336
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1273336 27.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english (EQS Group)
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Listing on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Listing im prime market der Wiener Börse (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english (EQS Group)