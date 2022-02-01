DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Record growth in 2021

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

PIERER Mobility AG: Record growth in 2021



01.02.2022

Wels, February 1, 2022



Preliminary revenues and earnings in the 2021 financial year



The PIERER Mobility Group improved sales by around 1/3 in the 2021 financial year despite the highest challenges in the supply chain and achieved record sales of EUR 2,042 million (previous year: EUR 1,530 million). The group increased preliminary EBIT by around 80% to EUR 193.5 million (previous year: EUR 107.2 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.5%. The operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 332.2 million is around EUR 100 million higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 233.5 million. The EBITDA margin is 16.3%.

In the 2021 financial year, around EUR 178.5 million was invested in growth, of which approximately EUR 131.1 million was invested in product development & tools and EUR 47.4 million in operating facilities & infrastructure, with a record free cash flow of EUR 172.2 million, which corresponds to 8.4% of the revenues.

In the past financial year, the number of employees was increased by 663. As of December 31, 2021, the PIERER Mobility Group had a total of 5,249 employees, 4,340 of them in Austria. Approximately 1,000 employees work in research & development (this corresponds to ~ 19% of the workforce).



Motorcycle sales 332,881 (+23%)



With 249,290 KTM motorcycles sold, 60,801 HUSQVARNA motorcycles sold and 22,790 GASGAS motorcycles sold in the 2021 financial year, sales of 332,881 motorcycles (2020: 270,407 units) were achieved. The motorcycle segment thus achieved a sales increase of 23%. In the sales regions of Europe, unit sales were around 120,000 motorcycles and around two-thirds of the motorcycles (approx. 210,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe. Significant growth was also recorded by the North American sales subsidiary with almost 66,000 motorcycles sold (+25%); in Australia sales increased by 26% to about 21,000. The strongest growth potential was seen in South America (+62%) with 32,500 and in Asia (+56%) with 30,000 motorcycles sold.

A similar picture is reflected in the international market environment, whereby here the European motorcycle market grew by approx. 8% to 740,000 units. The market share of all three brands is thus 11.5% in 2021. Both the American and Australian markets also developed positively, with market shares in the double digits of 11.3% and 19.7% respectively. The overall Indian motorcycle market is on a slight upswing (+2%). Bajaj sold 60,000 KTM and Husqvarna motorbikes in India, resulting in a market share of 7%.

Bicycle sales 102,753 (+40%), thereof 76,916 e-bicycles (+37%)



In addition, the bicycle division with the HUSQVARNA, R RAYMON and GASGAS brands achieved a sales growth of more than 40% and sold 102,753 bicycles (previous year: 73,277), of which 76,916 were e-bicycles (previous year: 56,064). Around 76% of the sales were generated in the DACH region.

Great success in racing 2021 - PIERER Mobility wins Dakar Rally 2022 with GasGas



Under the three brands KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas, 21 world championship titles were won in 2021 in both road and off-road racing. Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP World Championship crown on his KTM, Coober Webb (also KTM) was crowned Supercross Champion and Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) won the Hard Enduro Series, to name a few. In road racing, two KTM riders triumphed in the Moto 2, Remy Gardner ahead of his teammate Raul Fernandez, both moving up to the MotoGP in 2022.

At the beginning of 2022, Sam Sunderland won the prestigious Dakar Rally on GasGas. Matthias Walkner, the reigning Cross Country Rallies World Champion, claimed the third place.

Positive Guidance for 2022



Despite existing challenges in the supply chain, the PIERER Mobility Group continues to focus on growth in all core areas in the 2022 financial year, both with regard to motorcycles and (e-)bicycles. The Management Board expects revenue growth of between 6% and 10% (2021 financial year: approx. EUR 2,041.7 million) with an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% and an EBITDA margin between 15% and 17%.

Listing in the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange



PIERER Mobility AG intends to apply for the admission of its shares to the Official Market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. With PIERER Mobility AG as the leading European manufacturer of two-wheelers an important part of the Pierer Group joins the Vienna Stock Exchange with an additional listing. Trading in the prime market, the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange, is expected to commence on 1 March 2022. The admission to trading on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will take place on March 1, 2022 and PIERER Mobility AG will then be listed in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Stefan Pierer: "With this step, we would like to send a signal to our home market and the Vienna Stock Exchange of our commitment to the Austrian capital market and are already looking forward to the admission to the prime market."

The primary listing of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG (ISIN: AT0000KTMI02) remains with SIX Swiss Exchange.

Preliminary key figures 2021 of PIERER Mobility Group (consolidated)

MOST SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS: Earnings figures 2020 2021 Chg. Revenues m 1,530.4 2,041.7 33% EBITDA m 233.5 332.2 42% EBITDA margin 15.3% 16.3% EBIT m 107.2 193.5 80% EBIT margin 7.0% 9.5% FURTHER FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES: Earnings and cash flow indicators 2020 2021 Chg. Earnings after taxes m 69.5 149.4 >100% Free Cash Flow m 165.8 172.2 4% Balance sheet figures 2020 2021 Chg. Balance sheet total m 1,686.0 2,035.2 21% Equity m 654.1 771.9 18% Equity ratio 38.8% 37.9% Net debt m 312.4 189.9 -39% Gearing 47.8% 24.6% Other 2020 2021 Chg. Capex1) m 150.2 178.5 19% Employees Headcount 4,586 5,249 14%

1) Excluding lease additions (IFRS 16) in the amount of m 24.6

The annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 29, 2022 and will be available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com under the following links:

https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

https://www.pierermobility.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports



About the Group



The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers". With its premium motorcycle brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders. In addition to vehicles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes emission-free two-wheelers with electric drives (e-motorcycles, e-bicycles and e-scooters). As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers, the Group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role in the low-voltage range (48 volts). Entering into the e-bicycle segment with PIERER E-Bikes GmbH was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of bicycle electromobility. Bicycles are being driven forward under the brands Husqvarna E-Bicycles, R Raymon, GASGAS and FELT Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth in this segment and to become a major international player in this field.



