DGAP-News: Plus X Award 2022: Gigaset retail brand of the year again

Plus X Award 2022: Gigaset retail brand of the year again



20.04.2022 / 10:00

Munich, April 20th, 2022



Despite the Corona pandemic and chip crisis. Gigaset is and remains the partner for telecommunications retailers

The Gigaset brand is at home in Germany, Europe and the world. The traditional company is not only Europe's No. 1 for DECT telephony but also one of the best-known telecommunications brands worldwide. In around 54 countries, private and business customers alike appreciate the quality, design, functionality and sustainability of the company's products. This decades-long success would not be possible without a close partnership with specialist retailers. This year, Gigaset is once again being honored for this by the renowned Plus X Award with the "Specialist Retailer Brand of the Year 2022" award.



The Plus X Award is the world's largest innovation prize for technology, sport and lifestyle. It traditionally awards seals of quality in seven established categories: Innovation, High Quality, Design, Ease of Use, Functionality, Ergonomics and Ecology. Special awards are also presented at regular intervals to draw attention to special achievements by brands and companies. One of these is the "Specialist Trade Brand of the Year". The award is based on a nationwide survey in which the Plus X Award calls on specialist retailers to vote for their favorite brand.

Gigaset also a showcase partner for specialist retailers in 2022

With the special award "Retailer Brand of the Year", the Plus X Award recognizes companies that have made a special contribution in terms of partnership. Gigaset has supported the trade with training programs, webinars, information material, various video formats, at events and with numerous sales-promoting measures.

Specialist retailers have been Gigaset's partners for decades

"The specialist trade is of the utmost importance to us," says Ralf Lueb, SVP Global Sales at Gigaset. "For all the appeal of eCommerce, the importance of specialist retailers for products that require explanation or complex projects in the B2B sector is irreplaceable. We stand firmly by our partners, who in many cases have been with us for decades. The specialized trade is an important interface between manufacturer and customer. They score points with their advisory skills and provide customers with valuable assistance. We appreciate this and that's why we place such great value on a partnership relationship with our dealers."

The close cooperation between Gigaset and specialist retailers therefore continues to gain in importance - regardless of e-commerce and digitalization - in order to be able to satisfy customers and optimally accompany complex unified communications projects in the B2B sector.

"We are very proud that we are once again seen as the best specialist retail brand of the year after 2021. It is an award from our trade partners and thus an important feedback to us," Ralf Lueb continues. "The award shows that Gigaset, or rather all employees in sales, have worked very responsibly and in partnership with retailers and tradesmen. I would like to thank them for this!"

The Gigaset sales concept

In addition to the broad availability of B2C products in established online and retail channels, Gigaset distributes its B2B portfolio through a network of qualified partners - including IT and telecommunications providers as well as value added resellers (VARs) and enterprise systems providers. The partners advise, sell and install Gigaset Professional solutions and offer other services to customers. More information about Gigaset's B2B partners can be found here.

Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 56 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of "Made in Germany," cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.

