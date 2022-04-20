|
20.04.2022 10:00:07
DGAP-News: Plus X Award 2022: Gigaset retail brand of the year again
|
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release
The Gigaset brand is at home in Germany, Europe and the world. The traditional company is not only Europe's No. 1 for DECT telephony but also one of the best-known telecommunications brands worldwide. In around 54 countries, private and business customers alike appreciate the quality, design, functionality and sustainability of the company's products. This decades-long success would not be possible without a close partnership with specialist retailers. This year, Gigaset is once again being honored for this by the renowned Plus X Award with the "Specialist Retailer Brand of the Year 2022" award.
Gigaset also a showcase partner for specialist retailers in 2022
Specialist retailers have been Gigaset's partners for decades
The close cooperation between Gigaset and specialist retailers therefore continues to gain in importance - regardless of e-commerce and digitalization - in order to be able to satisfy customers and optimally accompany complex unified communications projects in the B2B sector.
"We are very proud that we are once again seen as the best specialist retail brand of the year after 2021. It is an award from our trade partners and thus an important feedback to us," Ralf Lueb continues. "The award shows that Gigaset, or rather all employees in sales, have worked very responsibly and in partnership with retailers and tradesmen. I would like to thank them for this!"
The Gigaset sales concept
Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 56 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of "Made in Germany," cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.
Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | YouTube | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn
20.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1330383
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1330383 20.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!