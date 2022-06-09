|
09.06.2022 08:29:01
DGAP-News: PNE AG: Coupon fixing at 5.000% for the new bond 2022/2027
|
DGAP-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Financing
PNE AG: Coupon fixing at 5.000% for the new bond 2022/2027
- Target volume of euro 50 million and a term of 5 years
- Subscription opportunity expected to last until June 15 (2:00 p.m.) 2022
- Exchange offer to holders of the 2018/2023 bond and public offer
- Coupon fixed at 5.000% (original coupon range from 4.500 to 5.250%)
- Improving the financing structure and financing further growth
In the marketing process, the bond has drawn great interest from existing and new investors. At the same time, the feedback from institutional investors in particular shows that the general interest rate environment has implications for yield requirements. Therefore, the issuer, in coordination with the Sole Lead Manager, set the coupon at 5.000% at an early stage.
The total nominal amount of the new 2022/2027 bonds is expected to be determined on June 15, 2022 based on the subscription orders received in the offer and will be published in a volume fixing announcement. A listing in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) is planned for June 23, 2022.
2022/2027 bond key data
About PNE Group
Contacts for queries
Disclaimer: This media information does not constitute an offer of securities. Information on the new corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer is contained in the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF"), which has been published on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/anleihen), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.boerse-frankfurt.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) after its approval. An investment decision regarding the corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer may only be made on the basis of the approved securities prospectus. The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF does not constitute an endorsement of the issuer and the quality of the corporate bond.
09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1371535
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1371535 09.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!