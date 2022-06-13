DGAP-News: PNE AG: Early closing of the offer period of the 2022/2027 bond due to high demand

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

PNE AG: Early closing of the offer period of the 2022/2027 bond due to high demand



13.06.2022 / 16:00

PNE AG: Early closing of the offer period of the 2022/2027 bond due to high demand

- Target volume of euro 50 million already exceeded

- Closing of the institutional order book already on June 14 at 09:00 (CEST) (instead of June 15, 2022)

- Subscription via the stock exchange ends on June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)



Cuxhaven, June 13, 2022 At PNE AG, a leading international developer and operator of renewable energy power plants with a listing in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and soon to be a member of the SDAX, the bond has drawn great interest from both existing and new investors. Subscriptions received so far have already exceeded the target volume of euro 50 million. Due to the strong demand, the offer period for the PNE AG bond 2022/2027 (ISIN: DE000A30VJW3) will be shortened. The institutional order book will already close tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, at 9:00 a.m. (CEST). The exchange period for existing investors ended as scheduled today, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.. In view of a grace period of 48 hours for exchange investors, the public offer via the subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will therefore close on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The original subscription deadline was June 15, 2022 (14:00 CEST).

The final allocation of the new bond 2022/2027 is expected to be carried out on June 15, 2022 and subsequently published in a volume fixing announcement. A listing on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) is planned for June 23, 2022.



About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries



PNE AG

Rainer Heinsohn

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453

Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373

Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com

PNE AG

Christopher Rodler

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 4087 933 114

Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373

Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com PNE AG

Meike Wulfers

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 151 559 6867 50

Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 9351

Meike.Wulfers(at)pne-ag.com

Disclaimer: This media information does not constitute an offer of securities. Information on the new corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer is contained in the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF"), which has been published on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/anleihen), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.boerse-frankfurt.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) after its approval. An investment decision regarding the corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer may only be made on the basis of the approved securities prospectus. The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF does not constitute an endorsement of the issuer and the quality of the corporate bond.