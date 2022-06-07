|
DGAP-News: PNE AG will be included in the SDAX
PNE AG will be included in the SDAX
- Important milestone for listed provider of clean energy solutions
- Effectiveness of SDAX inclusion as of June 20, 2022
Cuxhaven, June 7, 2022 - PNE AG, a leading international developer and operator of renewable energy power plants with a listing in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse, is moving up to the SDAX and will be listed in the index from June 20, 2022. This was announced by Deutsche Börse on June 3, 2022. In addition to the high transparency requirements of the Prime Standard, PNE thus also fulfils the size criteria relevant for inclusion in the index. This makes PNE one of the 70 largest companies in terms of free float market capitalisation below the Dax and MDAX.
"We are pleased about the timely inclusion in the SDAX. Only recently our market capitalisation increased to over one billion. The promotion to the SDAX now represents another important milestone in the stock market story of our company," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "Moreover, the inclusion in the SDAX proves that the PNE Group is an important enabler of the energy turnaround and enjoys a high level of trust in the market with its sustainable business model," Lesser continued.
