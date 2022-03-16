DGAP-News: Portfolio Company European Imaging Group acquires majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

Portfolio Company European Imaging Group acquires majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl



16.03.2022 / 07:30

Portfolio Company European Imaging Group acquires majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl

- European Imaging Group acquires majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl, the market-leading omni-channel retailer of camera and video equipment in Poland

- The acquisition marks further expansion of the European Imaging Group's pan-European growth strategy

- Cyfrowe.pl founder and CEO Jaroslaw Banacki to remain shareholder and to take an active part in the future development of the company

Munich, March 16, 2022 - The European Imaging Group ("EIG"), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl ("Cyfrowe"), the leading Polish omni-channel retail operator for photo and video equipment. The transaction will strengthen EIG's position as the leading pan-European specialist retailer and offers a base for further expansion into Eastern European markets. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022, subject to approval by the relevant competition authority.

Headquartered in Gdansk, Cyfrowe maintains close partnerships with major brands in the industry and runs five successful retail stores across Poland as well as a large e-commerce platform. The company's offering of both new and used equipment is complemented by a comprehensive range of services such as customer trainings and workshops. Cyfrowe enjoys a high level of brand awareness and has a strong management team lead by founder and CEO Jaroslaw Banacki who is to remain a shareholder and will be responsible for the Cyfrowe's future development.

Richard Glatzel, Group CEO of the European Imaging Group, says: "We are very excited about this acquisition. Cyfrowe is the strongly growing No 1 player in Poland - a market that is new to European Imaging Group and that will be a great base for us to enter the Eastern European market. Also Cyfrowe will further benefit from best practices sharing among the entire EIG. We are particularly happy that Jaroslaw Banacki will stay on board as CEO of Cyfrowe to drive the company's future development."

Jaroslaw Banacki, Founder and CEO of Cyfrowe, says: "Since I started Cyfrowe in 2003, our company has grown into a successful business and the Number 1 omni-channel photo and video retailer in Poland. It is now time for us to take the next step in our growth story. I am convinced that the European Imaging Group is the ideal partner for us to advance Cyfrowe's strong development and continue our success story."



ABOUT AURELIUS



AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

ABOUT EUROPEAN IMAGING GROUP



The European Imaging Group ("EIG") is Europe's No 1 omni-channel specialist retailer for photo and video. EIG operates regionally with various brands including Calumet Photographic in Germany,Wex Photo Video in the UK, CameraNU.nl in the Benelux. Since its acquisition by Aurelius, EIG has grown organically and through acquisitions and has annual sales of over EUR 300 million in the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

To find out more, visit https://european-imaging-group.com/.

