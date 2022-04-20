+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 16:28:58

DGAP-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

20.04.2022 / 16:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2022/2023 for participating in the "Bundesliga".

With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.

Dortmund, April 20th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

20.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1331307

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1331307  20.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331307&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten