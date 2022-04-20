DGAP-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding



20.04.2022 / 16:28

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2022/2023 for participating in the "Bundesliga". With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders. Dortmund, April 20th, 2022 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

