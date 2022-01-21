DGAP-News: Preliminary business results for 2021: very good core business and pandemic-related market effects lead to significant growth in revenues and earnings

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Preliminary business results for 2021: very good core business and pandemic-related market effects lead to significant growth in revenues and earnings



[Essen, 21 January 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, publishes its preliminary business results for the completed year 2021. secunet Group's business performance was slightly above forecast in terms of revenue and earnings.



Based on provisional calculations, secunet Group generated sales revenues of 337.6 million euros in the 2021 financial year. Compared to the previous year (285.6 million euros), this represents an increase of 18%. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 63.9 million euros, an improvement of 24% on the previous year (51.6 million euros). With these business results, secunet Group slightly exceeded its forecast for the 2021 financial year, which envisaged sales revenues of around 330 million euros and EBIT of around 59 million euros. The positive development was primarily attributable to very good core business with the SINA product family as well as a special boom triggered by the additional procurement of secure mobile workstations by public-sector clients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on provisional calculations, revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 88.2 million euros and EBIT to 15.2 million euros. The results were thus below both the level of the previous year (Q4 2020: revenue 96.6 million euros, EBIT 19.5 million euros) and the level of the preceding third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021: revenue 101.8 million euros, EBIT 24.5 million euros).

"We look back on by far the most successful year in secunet's corporate history, which was once again dominated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Many government agencies and businesses continued to face the challenge of providing office workstations securely in the home office. With the SINA Workstation S, which enables secure processing of classified information or other confidential data regardless of location, we were able to meet this demand on a large scale," said Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "Together with our customers, we are once again increasingly focusing on the planning, design and integration of large infrastructure projects in the context of digitalisation, with which we are continuing our solid and sustainable growth."

secunet Security Networks AG will publish its annual report and the audited and certified 2021 annual financial statements for the Group and the Company as scheduled on 25 March 2022. On 12 November 2021, the Management Board released its forecast for secunet Group for the 2022 financial year. Sales revenues of around 320 million euros are anticipated and an EBIT of around 50 million euros.

Contact

Philipp Gröber

Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Franitza

Press Spokesman

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

Tel.: +49 201 5454 1234

Fax: +49 201 5454 1235

e-mail: presse@secunet.com

http://www.secunet.com

secunet - protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Company's combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security - such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved revenues of 285.6 million euros in 2020.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.



Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

