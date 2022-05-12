|
DGAP-News: ProCredit group achieves good business development and improves profitability at nearly all banks, although provisions for Ukrainian operations drive negative Q1 2022 result
ProCredit group achieves good business development and improves profitability at nearly all banks, although provisions for Ukrainian operations drive negative Q1 2022 result
- Result of EUR -1.7 million driven by EUR 35.3 million provisions for Ukrainian loan portfolio
- Underlying profitability in all other countries of operation further increased
- Growth in loans of 1.8%, portfolio quality remains strong with a low level of 2.3% credit impaired loans
- Cost-income ratio improves by 5.7 percentage points to 59.1% as operating income increases by 24% compared to Q1 2021
- Largest segment South Eastern Europe achieves significant increase in return on equity to 12.2%
- Prudent capital base with CET1 ratio (fully loaded) of 13.4% and leverage ratio of 9.2%
Frankfurt am Main, 12 May 2022 The ProCredit group, which is mainly active in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, recorded a loss of EUR 1.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, as loan-loss provisions for the Ukrainian loan portfolio offset an otherwise strong performance by the remaining ProCredit banks. Thanks to a marked increase in operating income, the cost-income-ratio improved by 5.7 percentage points to a level of 59.1%. The return on equity of the groups largest segment, South Eastern Europe, increased significantly to 12.2%, further underlying the ProCredit groups strong regional diversification and strengthening its resilience to adverse developments.
The loan portfolio increased by EUR 105 million or 1.8% (Q1 2021: +EUR 158 million or 3.0%). Adjusted for currency effects, the growth rate was broadly the same as in Q1 2021. Green loans contributed to more than 20% of this growth.
Deposits decreased mildly by EUR 25 million or 0.4% (Q1 2021: +EUR 123 million or 2.5%). Whilst the development of deposits from private individual clients was positive, business client deposits dropped seasonally after the strong increase of EUR 270 million in Q4 2021.
Further improved underlying profitability and a cost-income ratio below 60%
Net interest income increased by EUR 10.9 million or 22.1% to EUR 60.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 49.3 million). All ProCredit banks contributed to this increase. The net interest margin increased by 28 basis points against the previous year to a level of 2.9%, as lending margins stabilised and base rates increased in some of the groups markets of operation.
At EUR 12.6 million, net fee and commission income was 5.5% above the previous years level (Q1 2021: EUR 12.0 million). Income from the transaction and card business showed particularly positive trends.
Personnel and administrative expenses increased by EUR 5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, while operating income rose by EUR 14.8 million. Driven by additional scaling effects and continued digitalisation, the cost-income ratio improved visibly by 5.7 percentage points to 59.1% (Q1 2021: 64.8%) and was thereby in line with the groups medium-term target of below 60%.
Significant provisions for groups loan portfolio in Ukraine, whilst maintaining broadly normal banking operations
Benefiting from the already implemented digitalisation and centralisation of its processes, ProCredit Bank Ukraine is continuing to operate without significant disruptions. The banks capital and financial position remains solid and everyday operationality is largely uninterrupted as the banks employees continue working from various locations inside and outside Ukraine. As hostilities are now more focused on the eastern part of the country, the bank has resumed its lending activities to existing clients and is thereby focusing particularly on providing much-needed funding to agricultural clients with operations outside the current conflict areas.
South Eastern Europe, as the largest regional segment of the ProCredit group, contributed 70% to the groups loan portfolio and EUR 18.2 million of its net income in Q1 2022. The marked increase in net income of EUR 84% or EUR 8.3 million in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 was mainly driven by strong market positions, good loan growth of 2.4%, and further operational improvements at all seven banks in this segment. Thanks to this, the return on equity increased significantly to 12.3% (Q1 2021: 7.1%), further underlying the ProCredit groups strong regional diversification and reinforcing its resilience to adverse developments.
The ProCredit groups quarterly financial report for Q1 2022 is available as of today on the ProCredit Holding website under Investor Relations at https://www.procredit-holding.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications/financial-reports/.
