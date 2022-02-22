DGAP-News: Product launch for manufacturing industry with Mercedes-Benz as first major customer: New adesso subsidiary material.one accelerates digitalisation in manufacturing

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Investment/Product Launch

Product launch for manufacturing industry with Mercedes-Benz as first major customer: New adesso subsidiary material.one accelerates digitalisation in manufacturing



22.02.2022 / 07:34

Product launch for manufacturing industry with Mercedes-Benz as first major customer: New adesso subsidiary material.one accelerates digitalisation in manufacturing / stronger product business in the automotive sector

adesso SE has increased its stake in material.one AG (formerly logsolut AG) from 30 % to 53.4 % as part of a capital increase, becoming the majority owner of the promising platform operator, which adesso has been supporting as a development partner. material.one supports digitalisation in the manufacturing industry along global supply chain management systems. The solution has already attracted its first high-profile customer: Mercedes-Benz will shift all sampling activities at its construction plants to material.one by 2023. The automaker began using the platform in autumn last year. material.one acts as a key link between the premium manufacturer's plants and all its partners, such as suppliers and sub-suppliers as well as test laboratories. Other major manufacturers have launched validation projects as well. Now that the product has been successfully positioned on the market, the company behind material.one, logsolut AG, has been renamed material.one AG.



The goal is for the new product to serve the entire manufacturing industry. Mercedes-Benz is currently planning to use the platform for all sampling activities at its construction plants by the end of 2023. The customer expects the reduction in manual effort for all partners to lead to time savings of over 25 % per sampling and to considerable savings potential for suppliers and laboratories.

Following the pilot phase at Mercedes-Benz last year, the platform will now be expanded from sampling in the automotive sector to supporting end-to-end supply chains across the entire manufacturing industry. This will make it possible to take into account the latest statutory requirements for ethical business practices under the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (Lieferkettengesetz), applicable sustainability, environmental and recycling regulations as well as certification processes. The change of company name sees Bernd Löhle, founder and managing director of logsolut, become a member of the Executive Board of the new material.one AG. He has worked together with his team and adesso to continuously develop the platform in recent months. adesso's head of Automotive & Transportation, Stefan Hussmann, will also hold an Executive Board position. He is currently talking to leading OEMs and producers on the German market and knows the difficulties they are facing: "We are convinced that companies and their suppliers that join the platform can gain competitive advantages for their production processes in global supply chains. There is a clear need for this on the market."

material.one enables the intelligent use of data from a large number of components in global supply chains, meaning that products and requirements can be skilfully optimised. Analysing test results allows material requirements to be adjusted so that production costs and warranty claims can be reduced." Having joined forces to form material.one AG, the teams from adesso and the former logsolut will now focus on ensuring greater transparency, clarity and efficiency in global industrial supply chains on a uniform platform.



adesso Group

With more than 5,600 employees and annual sales of approx. EUR 677 million in 2021 (preliminary figures), adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

