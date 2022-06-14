DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO supports United Nations Global Compact and thereby reinforces its self-image as a force for good

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO supports United Nations Global Compact and thereby reinforces its self-image as a force for good



14.06.2022 / 15:59

Oberkirch, June 14, 2022 PWO AG supports the United Nations Global Compact, the worlds largest sustainability initiative, in which more than 16,000 companies and organizations from civil society and the political and scientific arenas in more than 160 countries participate. We are thereby underpinning our self-image as a force for good in society.

On the basis of its 10 Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Global Compacts vision is for a more inclusive and sustainable economy for the benefit of all people, communities and markets, now and in the future.

In declaring our accession, we have undertaken to integrate the Global Compact and its principles in the area of human rights, labor standards, environmental protection and combating corruption into our business strategy, our corporate culture and our day-to-day activities. We will participate in cooperation projects that promote the general goals of the United Nations, including in particular the Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, we will clearly communicate our commitment to our stakeholders and the public at large.

Carlo Lazzarini, PWOs CEO, said: We have announced our intention to join renowned international sustainability organizations and initiatives. After joining the Science Based Targets Initiative a few weeks ago, today is the turn of the UN Global Compact. Endorsing it is a central component of our sustainability strategy in the 3 dimensions of the environment, society and governance. We are thereby again stepping up our contributions towards shaping future mobility and to improving the quality of living for people all over the world.

PWO profile

With our innovative, climate-friendly lightweight solutions, we are the preferred partner of the global mobility industry. As an engineering house, we are constantly driving forward the development and production of sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems.

In line with our slogan People, Planet, Progress we put our technology leadership on the frontiers of what is technologically possible in shaping and connecting metals at the service of our customers and business partners. Responsibility is at the heart of what we do. We see our business as a force for good, as our contribution to a positive development in the future for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders as well as for our environment. To this end, we are focusing on digitalizing all of our processes using the tools of the 4th industrial revolution.

We focus on the 3 future areas of mobility: electrification, safety and comfort. Even today, we are already independent of the combustion engine. Around 3,000 employees at 8 locations on 3 continents ensure maximum delivery reliability and quality.