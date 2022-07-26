DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Sustainability at PWO picks up speed - the Group participates in the next World Climate Conference and is a member of Global Vision 2045

DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): ESG

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Sustainability at PWO picks up speed - the Group participates in the next World Climate Conference and is a member of Global Vision 2045



26.07.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "The decision to participate in the next World Climate Conference and become a member of Global Vision 2045 was a heartfelt one. In view of the transformation of the mobility industry, we are instrumental in shaping sustainability in our sector. Our strategy is geared towards continuous and sustainable change in all our divisions.

2022 World Climate Change Conference (COP27): PWO signs up to Global Vision 2045

PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.: Sustainability is 1 of the core values

Membership of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi): 46% reduction in CO 2 by 2030

Support for the United Nations Global Compact

Oberkirch/Valaské Meziíí/Kitchener/Puebla/Suzhou/July 26, 2022 The PWO Group's Executive Board today announced its participation in the next World Climate Conference. At the same time it will become a member of the Global Vision 2045. The format within the framework of the 2022 World Climate Conference in Egypt (COP27) brings together companies that are particularly ambitious on sustainability issues. In the meantime, we will take the next important steps in our sustainability strategy. We aim to strengthen the global alliance for the Paris Climate Agreement through targeted engagement with like-minded companies.

Carlo Lazzarini, CEO of the PWO Group, stated: By signing up to Global Vision 2045, we are underlining our intention to give the process of sustainable transformation of the PWO Group even more impetus. Our entire sector must understand that the time to act came long ago.

Sustainability is already 1 of the most important guiding principles for the PWO Group, and consequently forms the basis for the enhancement of all internal processes. Find out about PWOs sustainability strategy at: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/nachhaltigkeit (German only).

Into the future with new strength and awareness

The last 2 years have been tough, but PWO Group has come through them successfully, with sound figures and forward-looking decisions. This was largely because of its combustion engine-free business model. Our share price is significantly outperforming the sector index.

The challenges that lie ahead as a result of social, economic, and political changes, especially worsening climate change, make us all the more committed to our chosen path. We have already taken important steps towards sustainable transformation, and are set to accelerate them even further.

Sustainability is 1 of the core values

Our core value of sustainability is a key part of our slogan People. Planet. Progress.:

People: Advancing a values-based corporate and management culture and close engagement between the PWO Groups locations for the purpose of nurturing talent in a targeted way are just as important to us as implementing new work concepts such as mobile working. In addition, we will make CO 2 reduction an increasingly integral part of all our in-house processes. That is why we also support the United Nations Global Compact.

Planet: Under the SBTi, we will reduce emissions in all areas through specific and binding targets. PWO has adopted a wide range of measures, including low-emission and emission-free heating of offices and production space, e-mobility for the companys vehicle fleet, effective energy-saving measures, and much more.

Progress: Continuous change and innovations are in PWOs DNA. With this core value, we are devoting ourselves and our innovative strength to the overarching goal of sustainable development. Making our business model independent of combustion engines is just the first step. With our unique, cutting-edge expertise in lightweight steel, we aim to play our part in extending sustainable, emission-free development to new markets.

Vital first steps of the sustainability strategy are complete

To accelerate this ambitious sustainability strategy and play an active role in shaping the sustainable mobility industry, PWO supports the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative. In addition, as a member of the Science-Based Targets initiative, we are working towards the crucial goal of significantly reducing emissions from business operations:

By 2030, we aim to reduce our own Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by at least 46% and our Scope 3 emissions by at least 28%.

PWO Group

The Executive Board

Contact:



Charlotte Frenzel

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T. +49 179 / 6904 237



Fabian Fastabend

Press Relations

T. +49 176 / 7078 9312

E. ir@progress-werk.de