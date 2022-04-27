|
27.04.2022 16:59:17
DGAP-News: PSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System
DGAP-News: PSI Software AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PSI Software AG Plans Change of Legal Form to European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaeas, SE) with Dualistic Management System
As a result of the SE Transformation, the legal position of the shareholders of PSI Software AG remains fundamentally unaffected. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in PSI Software SE. In addition, the stock exchange trading of the shares will not be affected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of the future PSI Software SE will continue to bear the previous ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9 and WKN A0Z1JH.
The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide. www.psi.de
PSI Software AG
Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1337031
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1337031 27.04.2022
