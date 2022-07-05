DGAP-News: publity AG successfully sells three properties in Ratingen

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

publity AG successfully sells three properties in Ratingen



05.07.2022 / 09:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



publity AG successfully sells three properties in Ratingen



Frankfurt/Main, 05 July 2022- publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold a total of three attractive commercial properties of its group company GORE German Office Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8) in its capacity as asset manager. The properties in question are office properties in a central commercial area of Ratingen near Düsseldorf. The lettable area totals around 10,200 square metres. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

Frank Schneider, CEO of the publity AG: "The sale of the office properties in Ratingen is once again proof of our expertise and good choice of location. The properties are characterised by an excellent infrastructure with direct access to the A44 motorway. Attractive properties in good locations remain highly demanded even in economically challenging times."



Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig

Phone: +49 69 905505-56

Mail: publity@edicto.de



About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

05.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

