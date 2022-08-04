|
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG closes first half-year with excellent order intake and significant increase in sales revenue
PVA TePla closes first half-year with excellent order intake and significant increase in sales revenue
Excellent order intake and backlog
The order situation continued to develop very positively in all business units. In the first six months of fiscal year 2022, the order intake of the PVA TePla Group was 8.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year at EUR 106.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 97.8 million).
The Semiconductor Systems division generated order intake of EUR 80.0 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 83.4 million). In particular, the business unit of ultrasonic microscopes with highly automated, AI-based operation developed extremely positively in this division.
The Industrial Systems Division also recorded a strong gain. At EUR 26.4 million, order intake in the first half of 2022 was almost twice as high as in the comparable period (H1 2021: EUR 14.4 million).
The order backlog as of June 30, 2022 of EUR 309.3 million has more than doubled compared to June 30, 2021 (EUR 150.7 million). It provides visibility into the year 2025 and forms the basis for further growth.
Significant increase in sales/ Earnings at high level of previous year
The PVA TePla Group was able to build on the excellent development from the previous year and increased sales by 12.9% to EUR 80.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 70.9 million). All product areas contributed to this positive development.
At EUR 9.5 million, the operating result (EBITDA) in the first half of 2022 was on a par with the previous year (H1 2021: EUR 9.4 million). At EUR 7.2 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also on a par with the previous year (H1 2021: 7.1).
Forecast for the full year 2022 confirmed
The Executive Board confirms the previous statement on business development in 2022 and continues to expect a good financial year with sales in the range of EUR 170 - 180 million and an operating result (EBITDA) of between EUR 25 and 27 million.
