DGAP-News: PVA TePla to supply silicon carbide crystal growing systems to STMicroelectronics

PVA TePla to supply silicon carbide crystal growing systems to STMicroelectronics



02.05.2022 / 08:00

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH, a subsidiary of the PVATePla Group, (ISIN DE0007461006), Wettenberg - Germany, has concluded an agreement with STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, for the supply of leading-edge silicon carbide (SiC) crystal growing production systems. PVA TePla will deliver 200 mm-ready crystal growing systems customized with and for ST's own process and operations. The agreement capitalizes on the longstanding collaboration of PVA TePla and Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer Norstel AB, acquired by ST in 2019 and now operating as STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide AB.

The CEO of PVA TePla AG, Manfred Bender on the joint project: "We are pleased that we have been able to further expand our business relations with STMicroelectronics as one of the leading SiC semiconductor manufacturers. Being a leading crystal growing system manufacturer in this extremely important future market also decisively increases our long-term growth prospects in this market. The ecological aspects which come into effect by SiC power semiconductors in e-mobility and renewable energies, for example, should also not be forgotten."

The COO, Oliver Höfer, adds: "Our production capacity in Jena, Thuringia, is very well prepared for the new cooperation. Thanks to our flow production, we are able to process further, expected volume orders for crystal growing systems despite our high order backlog."

Contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

mailto:gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com