DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Annual General Meeting 2022

15.07.2022

Annual General Meeting approves management proposals with large majority

Renata Bandov elected as new member of the Supervisory Board

Dillingen / Saar, July 15, 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum") yesterday held its first Annual General Meeting following its IPO in Oslo and its secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Executive Board looked back on the successful year 2021, in which the company had once again reached important milestones on the way to the commercial development of its pyrolysis technology and achieved a total output of 3.7 million euros. The shareholders present approved all agenda items with a large majority.

Renata Bandov was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. The lawyer is Head of Capital Markets at Deutsche Börse AG and takes over the vacant position after Jürgen Fischer resigned from office in January 2022. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to amend the object of the company in the Articles of Association. This is intended to enable the company to research not only plastic polymers but also other input materials as well as starting materials and the resulting products, and thus to further develop the company's business areas in the interests of its shareholders.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting are published in addition to the presentation on the Annual General Meeting on the homepage under https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/general-shareholders-meeting/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

