DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Interim goal of the BlackCycle project achieved: pyrolysis optimisation completed
Interim goal of the BlackCycle project achieved: pyrolysis optimisation completed
The BlackCycle project, which has been launched in May 2020 and will run until the end of August 2023, is funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. As part of the project, 13 companies from five EU countries are researching a sustainable process to recycle recovered materials from end-of-life tyres back into new tyre production. This includes the collection and selection of raw materials from ELT, as well as the optimisation of pyrolysis, oil refining and recycling. The Pyrum Innovations AG team focuses on the further development and adaptation of the pyrolysis process on a laboratory and industrial scale. The aim is to obtain products with customised properties for ideal further utilisation with the highest possible quality from ELT.
Further information on the project can be found here: BlackCycle
About Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.
