DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Interim goal of the BlackCycle project achieved: pyrolysis optimisation completed

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: Interim goal of the BlackCycle project achieved: pyrolysis optimisation completed



08.06.2022 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Interim goal of the BlackCycle project achieved: pyrolysis optimisation completed



Dillingen / Saar, 8 June 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its pyrolysis technology, reports further progress in the European Union's BlackCycle project. On 24 May 2022, the successful completion of the trial campaign was celebrated. In this campaign, various process conditions regarding the composition of ELT, the temperature profile and the residence time were first extensively researched on a laboratory scale. After successful determination of the optimal reaction parameters, several experimental campaigns on an industrial scale followed. The conclusion was the production of 60,000 litres of optimised pyrolysis oil, which reached the Spanish project partner Sisener Ingenieros SL on 24 May 2022. The next step there is the distillation of the oil, which is then processed by Orion Engineered Carbons into sustainable Carbon Black (sCB) and used by Michelin in new tyres. The sCB has identical characteristics to conventional carbon black of the same quality, with the significant difference that it is produced from a sustainable secondary raw material. In past experiments on an industrial scale with Pyrum's standard pyrolysis oil, excellent results have already been achieved. The suitability of the product for the complete substitution of fossil raw materials is thus impressively demonstrated. The company is now eagerly waiting to see what results the optimised product will deliver.

The BlackCycle project, which has been launched in May 2020 and will run until the end of August 2023, is funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. As part of the project, 13 companies from five EU countries are researching a sustainable process to recycle recovered materials from end-of-life tyres back into new tyre production. This includes the collection and selection of raw materials from ELT, as well as the optimisation of pyrolysis, oil refining and recycling. The Pyrum Innovations AG team focuses on the further development and adaptation of the pyrolysis process on a laboratory and industrial scale. The aim is to obtain products with customised properties for ideal further utilisation with the highest possible quality from ELT.

Further information on the project can be found here: BlackCycle

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net/en