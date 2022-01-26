|
26.01.2022 08:30:04
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS
|
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Pyrum Innovations AG: market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS
Dillingen / Saar, 26 January 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has entered into a market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS. The purpose of the agreement is to enhance liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be on 27 January 2022.
About Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO2 emissionsnormally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.
Contact
IR.on AG
Pyrum Innovations AG
26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|EQS News ID:
|1272689
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272689 26.01.2022
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.