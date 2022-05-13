DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system



13.05.2022 / 08:30

Dillingen / Saar, 13 May 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its pyrolysis technology, has received ISO 9001 certification for its quality management in the scope of ELT recycling, production and sales of the resulting products, research and development of new input materials and products, and plant design and construction. The implementation of and compliance with the quality management system according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 has been confirmed by successfully passing the audit.

The successful certification demonstrates the company's own aspirations and awareness of its responsibility towards customers, who benefit from the guaranteed assurance of a constant level of reliability and quality standards. At the same time, the company has received external, independent certification that its management system enables it to align its products and services with customer needs and to offer consistently reliable performance.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very proud to have received initial certification without any objections and to have reached another important milestone. With this certification, we fulfil the criteria of the tyre industry to be allowed to supply our recovered carbon black (rCB). Further certifications specific to the automotive industry will follow in the future so that our rCB can be used in increasingly complex applications."

Pyrum Innovations AG receives end-of-life tyres directly from manufacturers and workshops, recycles them in its own pyrolysis plant and in this way produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil and recovered carbon black, which can be returned to the recyclable material cycle. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.



Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net