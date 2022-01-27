27.01.2022 21:00:05

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Pyrum Innovations AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board

27.01.2022 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board

Dillingen / Saar, 27 January 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company") announces that Mr. Jürgen Fischer has resigned as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect and thus leaves the Supervisory Board before the end of his term. In the future, Mr. Fischer will focus on his tasks at the subsidiary Pyrum Innovations S.A. and on supporting the sales of new customer plants.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG, thanked Jürgen Fischer on behalf of the entire Executive Board: "We would like to thank Mr. Fischer for his dedicated support as well as the excellent and trusting collaboration and are pleased that he will continue to actively support us in our growth plans."

Pyrum intends to fill the seat on the Supervisory Board in the upcoming Supervisory Board elections at the next Annual General Meeting on 14 July 2022.
 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO2 emissionsnormally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.
 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net

 


27.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
EQS News ID: 1273851

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1273851  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273851&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten