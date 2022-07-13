DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Schwalbe and Pyrum introduce first integrated process for the recycling of used bicycle tyres

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Pyrum Innovations AG: Schwalbe and Pyrum introduce first integrated process for the recycling of used bicycle tyres



13.07.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The innovative "Schwalbe Recycling System" sets new standards in environmental awareness and ecological responsibility

Project developed in close cooperation between the partners Schwalbe, Pyrum Innovations AG and TH Köln

Dillingen / Saar, 13 July 2022 - Ralf Bohle GmbH with its Schwalbe brand and Pyrum Innovations AG have presented a new recycling system for used bicycle tyres at the start of the world's largest bicycle trade fair Eurobike in Frankfurt. The "Schwalbe Recycling System", which was developed in close cooperation with the TH Köln (University of Applied Sciences), enables the integrated recycling of used tyres of all brands.

For this purpose, Schwalbe has established a collection network for used bicycle tyres the newly developed Schwalbe Recycling Box is available at all participating specialist dealers. With its pyrolysis plant, Pyrum takes over the mechanical processing as well as the pyrolytic recycling of the used tyres. As a result, used tyres are turned into new ones. The process saves 80% CO 2 .

Frank Bohle, Managing Director of Ralf Bohle GmbH: "As in 1983 with the first Schwalbe Marathon, we stand at the beginning of a long road with tyre recycling. We are very grateful to Pyrum for their pioneering work in the pyrolysis process." Ralf Bohle GmbH is Europe's market leader for bicycle tyres and inner tubes. Sustainability has always been the focus of the company as one of its most important features and values.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "With its Schwalbe brand, Bohle fits perfectly into our 100% sustainable business model. With the new recycling system, we are helping to make the bicycle as a means of transportation even more sustainable."

For more information including an explanatory video and graphic on the technical process of the "Schwalbe Recycling System", please visit https://www.pyrum.net/en/solutions/bicycle-tyre-recycling/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.



About Ralf Bohle GmbH

Ralf Bohle GmbH is Europe's market leader for bicycle tyres with its Schwalbe brand. The family-owned company, founded in Bergneustadt in 1922, employs 187 people at Ralf Bohle GmbH in Reichshof and 61 employees in five subsidiaries in Europe and North America. Since 1973, Schwalbe has manufactured its tyres in cooperation with its Korean production partner Hung-A. In 1993, Hung-A relocated production from Korea to Indonesia, and in 2015 started up a second Schwalbe plant in Vietnam. Schwalbe and Hung-A are linked not only by a joint venture, but also by a friendship that has lasted almost 50 years and is unparalleled in the industry.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net/en