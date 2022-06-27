Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 09:00:43

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: SMC Research publishes initial assessment of Pyrum Innovations AG

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Pyrum Innovations AG: SMC Research publishes initial assessment of Pyrum Innovations AG

27.06.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMC Research publishes initial assessment of Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Buy recommendation with price target of EUR 88.00

Dillingen / Saar, 27 June 2022 - SMC Research, a specialist for the analysis of German small- and mid-caps, has rated the Pyrum Innovations AG share for the first time. In the conclusion of the research report published today, the analyst sees "a fair value of EUR 88.00 per share and thus significant upside potential" despite a safety discount on the Company's long-term plans regarding capacity expansion.

The complete report is available on the homepage of Pyrum Innovations AG: https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/share/analysts/

Since 30 September 2021, Pyrum Innovations AG has been listed on the Euronext Growth Market, the growth segment for small and medium-sized enterprises of the Oslo Stock Exchange. Since 30 March 2022, there has also been a secondary listing in the Scale Segment, the SME growth market of Deutsche Börse AG. In addition to SMC's new research, the research report of Edison Investment Research Limited is also available on the company's website.


About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.


Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net/en

 


27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1383869

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1383869  27.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383869&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

