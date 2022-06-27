|
27.06.2022 09:00:43
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: SMC Research publishes initial assessment of Pyrum Innovations AG
|
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
SMC Research publishes initial assessment of Pyrum Innovations AG
Dillingen / Saar, 27 June 2022 - SMC Research, a specialist for the analysis of German small- and mid-caps, has rated the Pyrum Innovations AG share for the first time. In the conclusion of the research report published today, the analyst sees "a fair value of EUR 88.00 per share and thus significant upside potential" despite a safety discount on the Company's long-term plans regarding capacity expansion.
The complete report is available on the homepage of Pyrum Innovations AG: https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/share/analysts/
Since 30 September 2021, Pyrum Innovations AG has been listed on the Euronext Growth Market, the growth segment for small and medium-sized enterprises of the Oslo Stock Exchange. Since 30 March 2022, there has also been a secondary listing in the Scale Segment, the SME growth market of Deutsche Börse AG. In addition to SMC's new research, the research report of Edison Investment Research Limited is also available on the company's website.
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.
|
1383869 27.06.2022
