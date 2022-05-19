|
DGAP-News: Q1 2022 Results: fashionette AG starts the year with +54.4% consolidated net revenue growth, highest average order value in 5 quarters and reconfirms guidance for 2022
Q1 2022 Results: fashionette AG starts the year with +54.4% consolidated net revenue growth, highest average order value in 5 quarters and reconfirms guidance for 2022
Dusseldorf, 19 May 2022. Today fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / GSIN A2QEFA), published its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
In Q1 2022 the fashionette group increased its active customers by 158 thousand to 984 thousand, translating into a +19.2% growth compared to the first quarter of 2021. Just on the fashionette platform, the number of new customers increased by +7.2%. In addition, the company recorded continued strong customer metrics, with an increase of +4.9% in average order value and number of orders by +4.9% year-on-year. fashionette reports a strong quarter in terms of net revenue, reaching EUR 36.2 million translating into +54.4% consolidated growth or +7.6% pro forma growth. Both, fashionette and Brandfield have contributed to this growth and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA margins for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in 0.6% EBITDA margin for the group.
fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
