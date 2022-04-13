|
DGAP-News: R. STAHL order situation recovers in 2021, sales and earnings development impacted by Corona pandemic and supply bottlenecks
DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
R. STAHL order situation recovers in 2021 - sales and earnings development impacted by Corona pandemic and supply bottlenecks
- 2021 sales increase by 1.6 million or 0.7% to 248.1 million
- EBITDA pre exceptionals declines slightly by 1.1 million to 17.9 million - margin decreases to 7.2%
- Net profit down 1.4 million to -4.9 million
- Continued sound financial position with net debt of 18.3 million
- Order intake increases by 5.4% to 261.3 million - Order backlog at the end of the year at 72.2 million
- Outlook for 2022: Sales and EBITDA pre exceptionals expected to grow in a low double-digit percentage
Sales development 2021
In the course of the year, the order situation was predominantly characterized by replacement and maintenance requirements. A positive effect on sales development, especially from the second quarter onwards, was the optimism that we had found the means to combat the pandemic. As a result, there was a noticeable increase in investment activity and, in particular, a revival of major projects. There were, however, distinct regional differences. In Germany, where R. STAHL traditionally benefits from a good market position in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, sales increased by 7.2% to 67.1 million over the year as a whole. The Asia/Pacific region also closed out the year with a sales increase of 5.2%. In regions with a high share in the oil and gas industry, such as the Americas (-6.4%) or the Central Region (-3.5%) with a large share from Northern Europe, however, R. STAHL recorded declines in sales. On the one hand, this reflects the continuing high degree of uncertainty and thus the reluctance of the fossil energy industries to invest. On the other hand, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are only slightly impacted by the Corona pandemic.
The Group's order intake increased by 5.4% over the year as a whole to 261.3 million. The fourth quarter in particular stood out with an increase of 29.3% over the prior-year quarter.
The impact of the stable but weak sales performance over the course of the year on the financial position and performance was held in check by cost adjustments.
Declining other operating income and expenses of 1.7 million as a result of lower service and consulting fees and reduced exchange rate losses had a positive impact on earnings. An unchanged strong cost of materials ratio of 33.8% (2020: 33.7%) in relation to total performance and stable personnel expenses of 116.2 million (2020: 115.6 million) led to a moderate overall decline in EBITDA pre exceptionals to 17.9 million (2020: 19.0 million). Net profit decreased by 1.4 million to -4.9 million (2020: -3.5 million) and earnings per share to -0.76 (2020: -0.54). Alongside net income, higher investments, particularly in development projects and the long-term investment of cash and cash equivalents, resulted in negative free cash flow of -6.3 million (2020: 5.7 million). Consequently, net debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of 31 December 2021 increased to 18.3 million (2020: 5.8 million). In contrast to the negative consolidated net income, the equity ratio as of 31 December 2021 increased to 20.2% (31 December 2020: 18.8%) due to a higher interest rate for the measurement of pension obligations.
Buoyed by strong order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 across all regions and industries, especially in terms of demand for advanced LED and automation solutions, we expect sales growth in the low double-digit range in 2022. The delivery of orders and thus the development of
1) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, unscheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for designing and implementing IT projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of assets no longer required for business operations
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as "n.a." (not applicable).
Forward-looking statements
