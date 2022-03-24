DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG:

|
Rational AG in fiscal year 2021: sales revenues up by 20 percent to 780 million euros - EBIT margin of 20.5 percent
- Sales revenues of 780 million euros - up 20 percent
- EBIT of 160 million euros - EBIT margin of 20.5 percent
- Shortages of materials weigh on fourth quarter
- Positive outlook for the future
All regions significantly exceeded the previous year's sales revenues in fiscal year 2021. Performance was particularly buoyant in Latin America (+47 percent), followed by North America (+25 percent) and Germany (+22 percent). There was also an encouraging rise in sales revenues of 20 percent in Asia. In Europe, sales revenues increased by 14 percent. Germany and Asia slightly exceeded pre-crisis levels again in 2021.
The iVario posted record sales revenues of 81 million euros in 2021, an increase of 18 percent. Revenue from the iCombi was 698 million euros in the past year or 20 percent higher - a big step toward attaining pre-crisis levels again.
EBIT margin well up on previous year
Shortages of materials put brakes on year-end spurt
The significant rise in material costs was reflected in the margins in 2021. "We normally don't increase prices across the board, but rather locally in special situations. However, due to the considerable cost increases for commodities, primary products and logistics, we felt compelled to raise our price levels in 2021", explains Stadelmann. The new prices have applied in the overseas markets since November 2021, while in some markets in Europe they will only come into effect in 2022.
Rational anticipates a successful, but challenging fiscal year 2022
In its recently published Annual Report, Rational also points to the geopolitical risks as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. The affected regions account for around 2 percent to 3 percent of its sales revenues. Any impact on the company's business will be limited to that unless the conflict spreads. "First and foremost, we're happy in the knowledge that our employees there are in safety. Nevertheless, we see risks to currency stability, logistics and the propensity of customers to invest in these regions", is how Stadelmann assesses the situation.
7.50 euros dividend and 2.50 euros special dividend per share proposed
Contact:
Editorial note:
The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.
